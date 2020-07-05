BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Brian Snitker hopeful after Hamels throws side session

Bill Shanks

Instead of signing veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner to a long-term deal in the offseason, the Braves went with veteran Cole Hamels for a one-year contract.

The 2020 season will be the 15 for veteran left-hander Cole Hamels. The Braves brought him in on a one-year deal because of his experience, and they also still hope he can pitch.

Hamels did not participate in spring training. He had damaged his shoulder with a weighted ball exercise over the offseason and was shut down. The Braves hoped he’d be back for the second half of the season.

Instead, the pandemic hit, and baseball shut down. Now, Hamels has a chance to be ready for the start of the season – the new, shortened, 60-game season. And the Braves now hope Hamels can be ready to contribute for the full two months.

Hamels was 7-7 last season for the Cubs, with an ERA of 3.81 in 27 starts. He allowed 141 hits in 141.2 innings, with 56 walks and 143 strikeouts.

In his career, Hamels has won 163 games and lost 121, with a 3.42 earned run average. In 17 postseason games – 16 starts – Hamels is 7-6 with a 3.41 ERA.

With the young pitchers the Braves have, they hope Hamels can be the trusted veteran in the rotation. They hope there is still some good innings left in an arm that is obviously slowing down with age.

And if Hamels is ready in October if the Braves should make the postseason, he could be a huge factor in trying to help Atlanta win a playoff series for the first time in 19 years.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

King Felix Hernandez opts out of 2020 season

Those hoping to see Felix Hernandez in a Braves uniform may not get their wish this season, as he has opted out of the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman and three others test positive for COVID-19

The Atlanta Braves are now dealing with the COVID-19 virus as their star player Freddie Freeman and three others have tested positive

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker is prepared for possible positive tests

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about how he would deal with any illness on his team

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers believes the Braves players will follow baseball's protocols

Tyler Flowers talks with Bill Shanks about how he believes the Braves players will abide by the numerous rules

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels on stretching out to start the 2020 season

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels talks about his hopes for getting ready for opening day

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker talks about the schedule for Braves summer camp

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about how the Braves will workout for the next three weeks

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker feels comfortable getting back to work

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talked Friday about the safety precautions as his players get back to work

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers on what it will be like to play in an empty stadium

Bill Shanks talks with Tyler Flowers about what playing in an empty stadium will be like once the season begins

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels throws on the mound at Truist Park

Lefty starter Cole Hamels throws first side session of summer camp for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos Full Interview

Bill Shanks talks with Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos before the Braves begin summer camp

Bill Shanks