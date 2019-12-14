Charlie Culberson will be back in spring training wearing the Tomahawk. The Braves signed Culberson to a minor-league contract Friday with an invitation to Major League spring training.

The Braves non-tendered Culberson last week instead of possibly paying him near $1.8 million in arbitration. While the team loves Culberson and his contributions the last two years, the fact he no longer can play shortstop hurt his chances to get tendered a contract for 2020.

Culberson hit .259 in 135 at bats last season, with five home runs, 20 RBI and a .294 on base percentage. He struggled after the All-Star break, hitting just .208 with a .230 OBP in 72 at bats. In his last 29 games played, after July 1, Culberson hit just .158.

Culberson’s season ended September 14 when he was hit by a pitch by Washington’s Fernando Rodney. He suffered multiple facial fractures and could not play down the stretch or in the playoffs.

The versatility for Culberson will give him a chance to make the roster. He played left, right, first, shortstop and third base last season, along with nine games at second base in 2018.

Culberson has also pitched in three games the last two seasons in mop up duty. He did not allow a run in his two games in 2019.

The Braves continue to talk with free agent Adeiny Hechavarria, who is a better shortstop reserve and would step in if starter Dansby Swanson had to miss time.