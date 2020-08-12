The Braves brought Bryse Wilson up from the other camp Tuesday morning. The timing showed the team probably was not holding him until Wednesday's start and might use him Tuesday night if needed.

Well, after a bad start by Touki Toussaint, Wilson was needed. Toussaint allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits in four innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Wilson entered with the Braves down 6-0 and struggled right off the bat. He allowed two runs on one hit in 1.2 innings, with four walks and two strikeouts. Wilson struggled with his command, obviously with the four bases on ball.

While Wilson is still just 22 years old, this is the third season he's seen action at the MLB level and he's never proven he should stick. Two years ago, while he had an impressive MLB debut with five scoreless innings in Pittsburgh, he gave up five runs on two innings in his other two appearances and had a 6.43 ERA in 2018.

Then last year, he was up and down from Gwinnett to Atlanta numerous times and pitched in six games, with four starts, and was 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA.

So, counting Tuesday's 2020 debut, Wilson now has a 7.24 career ERA in his 10 games (five starts).

With the Braves needing starting pitchers, even young starting pitchers, to step up, Wilson blew his chance probably Tuesday to make a case for a start. The Braves need someone to start in Sean Newcomb's spot on Sunday.

