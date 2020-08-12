BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Bryse Wilson struggles in return to the Braves

Bill Shanks

The Braves brought Bryse Wilson up from the other camp Tuesday morning. The timing showed the team probably was not holding him until Wednesday's start and might use him Tuesday night if needed.

Well, after a bad start by Touki Toussaint, Wilson was needed. Toussaint allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits in four innings, with one walk and three strikeouts. 

Wilson entered with the Braves down 6-0 and struggled right off the bat. He allowed two runs on one hit in 1.2 innings, with four walks and two strikeouts. Wilson struggled with his command, obviously with the four bases on ball.

While Wilson is still just 22 years old, this is the third season he's seen action at the MLB level and he's never proven he should stick. Two years ago, while he had an impressive MLB debut with five scoreless innings in Pittsburgh, he gave up five runs on two innings in his other two appearances and had a 6.43 ERA in 2018.

Then last year, he was up and down from Gwinnett to Atlanta numerous times and pitched in six games, with four starts, and was 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA.

So, counting Tuesday's 2020 debut, Wilson now has a 7.24 career ERA in his 10 games (five starts). 

With the Braves needing starting pitchers, even young starting pitchers, to step up, Wilson blew his chance probably Tuesday to make a case for a start. The Braves need someone to start in Sean Newcomb's spot on Sunday.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves Talk - The Braves need Touki Toussaint to step up (again)

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves have lost five starting pitchers since the start of summer camp

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint to start Tuesday against the New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves pitcher Touki Toussaint talks about the Braves moving on to New York to face the Yankees

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb struggles and is them sent down

The Braves split the series in Philadelphia after Sean Newcomb struggles and is demoted after the game

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb starts Monday night as the Braves try to win the series in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks has some thoughts about how the pitching staff is doing surprisingly well since Mike Soroka was injured last Monday night

Bill Shanks

Braves start new week in first place with 11-6 record

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves week ahead with three more games before the first official day off of the season

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman talks about great offensive Sunday for the Braves

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the unbelievable offensive showing Sunday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Max Fried pitches five scoreless innings to continue his great season

The Braves top starter Max Fried pitched five scoreless innings to help Atlanta win game two of the double-header over Philadelphia 8-0

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman again lead the Braves over the Phillies

The Atlanta Braves get great hitting from Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman and great pitching from Max Fried to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 in game two of the double-header

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna hits a two-run blast to help the Braves beat the Phillies 5-2

Ronald Acuna and Adam Duvall got big hits in the fifth inning to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in game one of Sunday's double-header

Bill Shanks

Max Fried and Huascar Ynoa to pitch in Sunday's double-header for Braves

The Braves will send rookie Huascar Ynoa to the mound in game one and top starter Max Fried to the hill in game two of Sunday's double-header in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks