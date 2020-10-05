SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves have edge in bullpen over Marlins

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves just shut out the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series. The next opponent, the Miami Marlins, did pretty well themselves allowing only one run in two games to the Chicago Cubs.

The one area the Braves have a clear advantage over the Marlins is the bullpen, as Atlanta's relievers have gotten even better as the season has gone along.

Atlanta's relievers posted a combined earned run average of 3.31, second-best in the National League. The Marlins had a bullpen ERA of 5.50, the third-worst (13th-best) in the National League.

Miami's rotation is obviously better statistically than what the Braves had for 60 regular season games. The Marlins' rotation was 8th-best in the NL with a 4.31 mark, while Atlanta's starting pitchers posted the worst ERA in the NL at 5.51.

Atlanta's bullpen was tremendous against the Marlins in the 10 games the two teams played this season. It had a combined ERA of 2.27, as the Braves relievers allowed 13 earned runs on 46 hits in 51.2 innings, with 18 walks and 48 strikeouts.

Five Atlanta relievers - Jacob Webb, Mark Melancon, Chris Martin, Darren O'Day and Tyler Matzek - did not allow an earned run against the Marlins in 2020. 

The Braves gave up 35 earned runs on 88 hits in 90.0 innings against the Marlins in 2020. They allowed 10 home runs, walked 37 and struck out 87. The Atlanta rotation allowed 22 earned runs on 42 hits in 38.1 innings for an ERA of 5.17.

For more coverage of the Braves in the NLDS, listen to The Bill Shanks Show on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Bill will be on Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET and also after every Braves game in the playoffs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves - Marlins game times announced

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright to the mound in the first three games of the NLDS

Bill Shanks

Former Braves pitching coach Bob Gibson dies at 84

Bob Gibson was a Hall of Fame pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, but for three years he was a pitching coach for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna on the Braves moving on to the second round

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. talks about moving on to play either the Cubs or Marlins in the NLDS next week

Bill Shanks

Travis d'Arnaud on the series win over the Reds

Travis d'Arnaud talks about the Atlanta Braves moving on to the second round of the baseball playoffs

Bill Shanks

Adam Duvall Interview

Adam Duvall talks about the Atlanta Braves beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 in game two to advance to the National League Division Series next week

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker on the series win over the Reds

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is thrilled with his team's win over the Reds to give the franchise its first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson talks about his win over the Reds to clinch the Wild Card Series

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his six stellar innings against the Reds that clinched the Wild Card Series

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Reds 5-0 to win first postseason series in 19 years

The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Thursday to win the Wild Card Series 2-0 for their first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes: Braves try to clinch wild card series Thursday

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from clinching the franchise's first postseason series in 19 years if they beat the Cincinnati Reds Thursday in game two of the wild card series

Bill Shanks

Braves need to put the Reds away today in game two

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves need to ride the momentum of the win on Wednesday and get this wild card series over with Thursday

Bill Shanks