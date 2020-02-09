This comparison of bullpens in the National League East is not even going to be close. With the changes the Braves made before the trade deadline and the signing of Will Smith, Atlanta’s bullpen has a chance to be one of the best in baseball.

Last year to begin the regular season, the Braves had Arodys Vizcaino, Shane Carle, Jonny Venters, Wes Parsons and Jesse Biddle on the roster. Things have drastically changed for the better. Manager Brian Snitker will have a good problem to figure out when to pitch his solid group of relievers.

Here are how the bullpens stack up in the NL East.

ATLANTA BRAVES

Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 4.18 – 11 in MLB and 5 in the NL

Gone from last season: Josh Tomlin (50 relief appearances), Jerry Blevins (45), Anthony Swarzak (44)

Returning Relievers: Luke Jackson (70), Jacob Webb (36), AJ Minter (36), Chad Sobotka (32), Shane Greene (27), Touki Toussaint (23), Mark Melancon (23), Chris Martin (20), Grant Dayton (14), Darren O’Day (8), Jeremy Walker (6), Huascar Ynoa (2)

2019 Saves: Jackson (18), Melancon (11), Minter (5), Webb (2), Greene (1)

New Relievers: Will Smith (63 games – 34 saves for San Francisco)

Other Candidates: Patrick Weigel, Phil Pfeifer, Tucker Davidson

NOTES: The Braves added Martin, Greene and Melancon near the trade deadline and then Smith to start the offseason. This is the best the bullpen has looked going into a season on paper since 2012 when they still had Craig Kimbrel, Eric O’Flaherty and Jonny Venters. There’s little doubt this will be the best bullpen in the National League East and possibly all of baseball.

AGES on Opening Day: O’Day (37), Melancon (35), Martin (33), Dayton (32), Greene (31), Smith (30), Jackson (28), Sobotka (26), Webb (26), Minter (26), Weigel (25), Walker (24), Davidson (24), Ynoa (21)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 5.66 – Last in MLB and NL

Gone from last season: Matt Grace (50), Fernando Rodney (38), Tony Sipp (36), Kyle Barraclough (33), Justin Miller (17), Trevor Rosenthal (12), Dan Jennings (8)

Returning Relievers: Wander Suero (78), Sean Doolittle (63), Tanner Rainey (52), Javy Guerra (40), Daniel Hudson (24), Hunter Strickland (24), Kyle McGowin (6), Roenis Elias (4), Aaron Barrett (3), Austin Williams (2), James Bourque (1)

2019 Saves: Doolittle (29), Hudson (6), Suero (1), Guerra (1), McGowin (1)

New Relievers: Will Harris (68 games and 4 saves for Houston last season), Ryne Harper (61 games last season with Twins)

Other Candidates: Kyle Finnegan, Fifth starter loser: either Erick Fedde or Joe Ross

NOTES: Doolittle is expected to regain the closer’s positions, with Hudson and Harris sliding in as the main setup men. Harris has a 2.36 ERA in the last five seasons, with over 300 innings. Did they do enough to fix a bullpen that did not do very well last season?

AGES on Opening Day: Harris (35), Doolittle (33), Hudson (33), Barrett (32), Elias (31), Strickland (31), Harper (31), Finnegan (28), Suero (28), McGowin (28), Williams (27), Rainey (27), Fedde (27), Ross (26), Bourque (26)



NEW YORK METS

Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 4.95 – 25 in MLB and 12 in the NL

Gone from last season: Luis Avilan (45), Drew Gagnon (18), Wilmer Font (15), Chris Mazza (9), Chris Flexen (8), Hector Santiago (8), Brooks Pounders (7), Tim Peterson (6), Ryan O’Rourke (2), Donnie Hart (1)

Returning Relievers: Edwin Diaz (66), Jeurys Familia (66), Seth Lugo (61), Robert Gsellman (52), Justin Wilson (45), Tyler Bashlor (24), Paul Sewald (17), Daniel Zamora (17), Brad Brach (16), Walker Lockett (5), Stephen Nogesek (7), Jacob Rhame (5), Corey Oswalt (2)

2019 Saves: Diaz (26), Lugo (6) Wilson (4), Gsellman (1), Sewald (1)

New Relievers: Dellin Betances (only one game with NYY last season, 2.36 career ERA)

Other Candidates: Chasen Shreve (non-roster invitee, 3 games with St. Louis last season), Erasmo Ramirez (only one game for Boston last season)

NOTES: The Mets must have Diaz bounce back and be as effective as he was in Seattle in 2018. They are gambling on Betances coming back from a partial tear of his left Achilles tendon late last season. Betances had right shoulder and lat injuries last season. Lugo is a great long reliever who might get save opportunities if Diaz falters again.

AGES on Opening Day: Brach (33), Wilson (32), Betances (32), Familia (30), Lugo (30), Sewald (29), Shreve (29), Ramirez (29), Rhame (27), Zamora (26), Bashlor (26), Gsellman (26), Oswalt (26), Diaz (26)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 4.36 – 16 in MLB and 8 in the NL

Gone from last season: Juan Nicasio (47), Mike Morin (29), Jared Hughes (25), J.D. Hammer (20), Pat Neshek (20), Edubray Ramos (20), Nick Vincent (14), Yacksel Rios (4), Fernando Salas (3), Drew Anderson (2),

Returning Relievers: Hector Neris (68), Jose Alvarez (67), Adam Morgan (40), Ranger Suarez (37), Edgar Garcia (37), Seranthony Dominguez (27), Blake Parker (21), Tommy Hunter (5) Victor Arano (3), Enyel De Los Santos (4),

Out for 2020: David Robertson (Tommy John surgery last August)

2019 Saves: Neris (28)

New Relievers: Robert Stock (selected off waivers from SD, 10 games in 2019), Reggie McClain (selected off waivers from Seattle, 14 games in 2019), Deolis Guerra (one game for Milwaukee last season)

Other Candidates: Francisco Liriano (69 games for Pittsburgh last season), Bud Norris (sat out all of 2019 with a forearm injury), Anthony Swarzak (4.31 ERA in 44 games with the Braves last season), Drew Storen (last pitched in the big leagues in 2017).

NOTES: Phillies had a lot of trouble last season in the bullpen, and they’ve really not addressed in this offseason. They need Dominguez, Arano and Morgan to battle through the elbow injuries they had last season. And as you’ll see below, it’s a very veteran bullpen.

AGES on Opening Day: Liriano (36), Norris (35), Swarzak (34), Robertson (34), Storen (32), Guerra (30), Alvarez (30), Neris (30), Stock (30), Morgan (30), McClain (27), Dominquez (25), Arano (25), Suarez (24), De Los Santos (24), Garcia (23)

MIAMI MARLINS

Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 4.97 – 26 in MLB and 13 in the NL

Gone from last season: Jarlin Garcia (53), Tyler Kinley (52), Tayron Guerrero (52), Wei-Yin Chen (45), Nick Anderson (45), Sergio Romo (38), Austin Brice (36), Jose Quijada (34), Hector Noesi (8), Kyle Keller (10), Brian Moran (10), Bryan Holaday (1)

Returning Relievers: Adam Conley (60), Jeff Brigham (32), Ryne Stanek (22), Drew Steckenrider (15), Josh Smith (10)

2019 Saves: Urena (3), Conley (2), Stanek (1),

New Relievers: Brandon Kintzler (2.68 ERA in 62 games with the Cubs last season), Yimi Garcia (64 games last year with the Dodgers), Pat Venditte (two games last year with SFG)

Other Candidates: Tommy Eveld (minor league reliever), Sterling Sharp (Rule V Pitcher from Nationals)

NOTES: Eight of the top nine relievers in appearances for the Marlins last year out of the bullpen have moved on, so this will be a different bullpen. Kintzler will take over as closer, with Garcia and Stanek as the main setup men. Kintzler will give them a closer, but the others could be a problem.

AGES on Opening Day: Kintzler (35), Venditte (34), Smith (30), Conley (29), Garcia (29), Steckenrider (29), Stanek (28), Brigham (28), Sharp (24)

