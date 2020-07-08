BravesCentral
The Atlanta Braves DO NOT need to change their name

Bill Shanks

It's very simple. The answer is no.

The Atlanta Braves do not need to change their name. The Braves do not need to stop encouraging fans to do the tomahawk chant during the game. The Braves do not need to stop handing out foam tomahawks for big games.

You cannot cancel what the Atlanta Braves are. What will that solve?

Let the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians do whatever they want to do. The Redskins aren't thinking of changing their name because of empathy for Native Americans. It's over money. Why respect that?

If there was an overwhelming outcry from Native Americans that these names are offensive, maybe it could be taken more seriously. There is not. So, I am not.

I am part Cherokee Indian. How much? I don't know. It doesn't really matter to me. I think the Braves team name is fine. It is not offensive to me. Should my opinion count less than someone who is 50% Cherokee Indian or more? I don't know. All I can worry about is the way I feel.

I don't like the cancel culture of this current environment. We are going to get into a slippery slope of every single title being scrutinized about their name. Are Vikings the next to get ticked off? I'm also part Irish, so should I be upset that Notre Dame thinks all Irish are fighters? 

Come on. The Braves are fine. The chant is fine. The tomahawks are fine. Move on to something else to gripe about if this is what you're focusing on. This is just a waste of time.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

