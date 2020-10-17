SI.com
Braves - Dodgers Notes Game Six - Part Two

Bill Shanks

The Braves are set to play their 15th Game 6 of a playoff round today, and they are 4-10 (.286) in these games...The Braves won the last Game 6 they played, beating the Mets, 10-9, in the 1999 NLCS. 

The Braves are 3-4 in Game 6 of the NLCS, winning in 1991, 1996 and 1999. 

PACHE’S RBI STREAK: 21-year-old Cristian Pache had an RBI single in Atlanta’s second inning last night, and he finished the night 1-for-3…Pache has started in center field the past four games, and has driven in a run in each of those games. He is just the second player in baseball history, his age or younger, to drive in a run in four consecutive postseason games…Nationals’ OF Juan Soto is the only other player to do so, driving in runs in Games 4-7 of last year’s World Series. 

POSTSEASON RECORD: Travis d’Arnaud went 1-for-3 last night and drove in two…He has 10 RBI this postseason, most by a Braves catcher in a single postseason in franchise history. • Javy López held the previous record, driving in nine in 1995. • d’Arnaud plated seven runs during the NLDS, and has three so far in this series. • His 10 RBI are the most by a catcher in a postseason in 10 years, when Mike Napoli drove in 13 and Yadier Molina plated 12 in 2011. 

GAME 1 REDUX: Today’s starting pitchers both started Game 1 of this series, which Atlanta would win, 5-1. • Atlanta starter Max Fried held the Dodgers to four hits and one run over 6.0 innings... He struck out a postseason career-high nine, tying the most by a Braves left-hander in playoff history…Mike Hampton fanned nine in Game 2 of the 2003 NLDS, and Steve Avery struck out nine twice (Game 2 of the 1991 NLCS and Game 3 of the 1992 World Series). • Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler limited Atlanta to three hits and one run over 5.0 innings, and walked a career-most five batters...He struck out seven hitters on the night and has fanned at least seven in each of his nine career postseason starts… That run matches Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson for the most consecutive games with at least seven strikeouts in the postseason. 

LEAD AFTER FIVE: Atlanta led Los Angeles, 2-1, after five innings last night before allowing three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings...The loss was the Braves’ second of the season when leading after five. • Atlanta was 26-1 when leading after five innings prior to last night’s game, the best record in the NL. • Los Angeles was 7-7 in the regular season when trailing after five, the only team in baseball without a losing record.  

News

