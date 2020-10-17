SI.com
Braves - Dodgers Notes - Game Six

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Dodgers continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their sixth meeting of the season... The 2020 NLCS marks the fourth postseason series between the two clubs. 

Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta. 

The Braves’ series win against the Dodgers last season was their first since also taking two-of-three from Los Angeles in 2015...In 35 games between the clubs since the start of 2016, including the postseason, Atlanta is 12-23 (.343) vs. Los Angeles. 

The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, 3-1. 

LHP Max Fried started Game 1 of the series and held the Dodgers to one run over 6.0 innings... The 6-foot-4, 190-pound left-hander was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and attended HarvardWestlake Upper School, located 14 miles from Dodger Stadium, for his final year of high school. 

RHP Walker Buehler is set for his 10th career postseason start and his third playoff start versus Atlanta...He started against Fried in Game 1 and walked five while allowing one run in 5.0 innings... The 6-foot-2, 175-pound native of Crestview Hills, Ky., has won both of his regular season starts versus the Braves, going 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA. SERIES LEAD: Atlanta beat Los Angeles, 5-1, in Game 1 of this series on Monday night, before an 8-7 win on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the series. 

The Braves have previously gone 2-0 in a postseason series 14 times in franchise history, and are 12-2 (.857) in these sets...They have never lost a Championship Series when taking a 2-0 lead. • The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the 1992 LCS vs. Pittsburgh and won in seven games, swept Cincinnati in 1995, and went up 2-0 over the Mets in 1999 before winning in six. 

Atlanta took a 3-1 series lead with Thursday night’s win, and had a 3-1 lead in a playoff series for the fifth time in franchise history...The Braves had such a lead in the 1958 World Series, 1992 NLCS, 1995 World Series and 1999 NLCS...They would win three of those four series. 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SNIT!: Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates his 65th birthday today. • Snitker completed his 44th season in the Braves organization in 2020, and his fourth full campaign as the Braves manager... He is 353-317 (.527) at the major league level and was named NL Manager of the Year in 2018  

