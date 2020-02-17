Some Monday morning news out of North Port, Fla., as the Braves have announced the two leaders of the club will remain intact for a while longer.

Manager Brian Snitker's contract option for 2021 was picked up, and his coaching staff all had their contracts extended through the 2021 season.

Plus, general manager Alex Anthopoulos had his deal extended through the 2024 season. The 42-year-old Anthopoulos has been the GM for two seasons, and in both years the Braves won the National League East title.

Anthopoulos will also have a title change. He was the executive vice-president, general manager and now will be the president, baseball operations and general manager.

Snitker is now 64 years old and will begin his 44th season in the Atlanta organization. He took over for Fredi Gonzalez in the 2016 season, so he will be starting his fourth full season as Atlanta's manager.

Snitker's record is 318-292, and he is already fourth in managerial wins in Atlanta's history. Snitker could replace Luman Harris this season with 62 wins, and it's likely he will replace Gonzalez next season on the list and be right behind Bobby Cox, who has 2058 wins in an Atlanta uniform.

The Braves coaches who will return through next season are bench coach Walt Weiss, pitching coach Rick Kranitz, bullpen coach Marty Reed, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, assistant hitting coach Jose Castro, first base coach Eric Young, Sr., third base coach Ron Washington and catching coach Sal Fasano.