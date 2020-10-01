Game 1: Today’s win snapped a string of nine consecutive losses for Atlanta in Game 1 of a postseason series, dating to the 2001 NLDS versus Houston…Atlanta is now 16-20 in 36 career Game 1s…The Braves are 11-4 in series when they win Game 1 and last lost a series after winning the opener in 1996, when they won the first two games of the World Series at Yankee Stadium before dropping the next four…The Braves have lost 10 consecutive playoff rounds in total, dating to the 2001 League Championship Series against Arizona…That streak is tied for the longest in MLB history.

Never Quit With Snit: Freddie Freeman lined a 1-2 to center field in the 13 inning to plate Cristian Pache and give Atlanta a 1-0 win over Cincinnati…The Braves won eight games in their last at-bat this season, tied for the second most in the National League and one off the lead of the San Diego Padres...Since Brian Snitker took over as manager on May 17, 2016, the Braves have 85 such wins, the most in the majors…The Braves led the National League in final at-bat wins in 2016 (19) and 2017 (20), tied for the league lead in 2018 (20) and finished fifth last season (20).

Walkoff: Atlanta’s 1-0 walk-off win today was its ninth in the postseason in franchise history and its first since Game 2 of the 2004 NLDS vs. Houston, when Rafael Furcal hit a two-run homer in the 11 inning to beat the Astros, 4-2…The Braves had never walked off with a 1-0 win in the playoffs prior to today…The Braves last walked off 1-0 in the regular season on July 5 of last season vs. Miami (McCann single)…The last team to walk off with a 1-0 win in the playoffs was the Oakland A’s in 2013, when they beat the Tigers 1-0 in nine innings in Game 2 of the ALDS courtesy of a single by Stephen Vogt.

Relievers: The Atlanta bullpen combined to pitch 6.0 scoreless innings of relief, holding Cincinnati to five hits and three walks while fanning 11…Seven total Braves relievers pitched and none allowed a run, the most relievers to have a scoreless outing for Atlanta in a postseason game in franchise history…Just one team in history has had more relievers with scoreless appearances in a single postseason game – the Dodgers had eight such relievers in Game 4 of the 2018 NLCS vs. Milwaukee.