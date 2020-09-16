Freddie Freeman just passed his 10-year anniversary for the big leagues. He also just recently had his 1500 hit in the Major Leagues. And four days ago, Freeman just turned 31 years old.

It’s time to think about what Freeman is becoming as a big leaguer. Is he on the path toward being a Hall of Famer?

One thing that is not on his resume could be soon. If Freeman finishes strong in the next 11 games, he will be a serious candidate if not the favorite to be the National League Most Valuable Player.

Freeman ranked first in the National League in batting average (.352), on base percentage (.465), runs batted in (46), doubles (18), OPS+ (118) and total bases (115). He’s second in OPS (.1.118), slugging percentage (.653) and hits (62), while third in runs scored (42). Freeman is tied for 12 in home runs with 11.

Look at what Freeman has done in September: .431 batting average, .529 OBP, six home runs, 25 RBI in 58 at bats. Against RHP: .382 BA, .497 OBP, 11 HR and 42 RBI in 136 at bats. And in the second spot in the batting order: .460, .564, 5 HR and 20 RBI in 63 at bats.

Yes, that’s the resume of someone who could be the NL MVP. And it certainly would help his chances to get into Cooperstown.

The last four seasons, Freeman has averaged 170 hits, 31 home runs and 95 RBI. If this were a full season, he would be on pace to hit around 35 home runs and drive in 135 in 186 hits. He’s currently at 238 home runs, 851 RBI and 1513 hits for his career.

Even if you take the next six seasons – from when he’s 31 through 36 – and give him averages of 165 hits, 28 homers and 90 RBI, he would be at 2503 hits, 406 home runs and 1391 RBI for his career. And then Freeman could have three more years left if he wanted to play that could push him toward 3000 hits or 500 home runs.

That would require Freeman to stay healthy for the next six years and not miss significant time. He averaged 147 games played between 2011 and 2019, so if he could do that again those numbers are realistic.

Plus, with the designated hitter likely in place for the National League in the coming years, Freeman would be able to occasionally get out of the field to preserve his legs a bit.

Winning the MVP this season might be the first thing that could really push Freeman’s resume into another category, and if he finishes strong, he’s got an excellent chance of adding that award to his already-impressive resume.

