SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Freddie Freeman named Baseball America's MLB Player of the Year

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman was named as Baseball America's MLB Player of the Year and the Player of the Year in annual Players Choice award voting by the MLB Players Association.

Freeman hit .341 with a .462 on base percentage, 13 home runs, 53 runs batted in, 23 doubles, a .640 slugging percentage and a 1.102 OPS.

Freeman led the National League in runs scored (51) and doubles (23).

Freeman's numbers have continued to climb as he approached his 30th birthday last month. In his first five years as a regular for the Braves, Freeman averaged 21 home runs and 85 runs batted in. In the last four full seasons, Freeman has averaged 31 home runs and 95 runs batted in.

Also on Thursday, Rawlings announced Max Fried, Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuna as finalists for the Gold Glove Awards.

Freeman will enter the final season of his long-term contract in 2021. The Braves and Freeman have both expressed interest in extending the deal to keep Freeman in a Braves uniform for the rest of his career.

Many baseball fans around the country really discovered how great a player Freeman is this season. First base is one of the strongest positions in the sport right now, but Freeman is getting a lot of love as one of the best first basemen in the game with his outstanding defense and his great offensive production.

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @BillShanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Braves had no business being in the NLCS with the nightmare that happened in the rotation

The Atlanta Braves lost starting pitchers on a weekly basis it seems, but despite the nightmare in the rotation were able to make it all the way to the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Will the Braves spend the money to bring back Marcell Ozuna?

The Atlanta Braves need to bring back free agent outfielder/designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, but will ownership keep the 2021 payroll where the 2020 payroll would have been before the pandemic?

Bill Shanks

by

Cary L. Clark

Braves starter Ian Anderson on NLCS Game Seven

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his start in Game Seven of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Braves lose Game Seven to Dodgers 4-3 to lose series 4-3

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about losing game seven of the NLCS and the series to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna previews NLCS Game Seven

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna previews Game Seven of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker previews Game Seven of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker previews Game Seven of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson previews Game Seven of the 2020 NLCS

Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Ian Anderson previews Game Seven of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves' Max Fried talks about Game Six of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Max Fried talks about his Game Six start, which started out rough but he calmed down to give the Braves a chance to win

Bill Shanks

Braves lose to Dodgers to force Game Seven in the NLCS

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the loss to the Dodgers Saturday in Game Six

Bill Shanks

Braves - Dodgers Notes for Game Six of the NLCS

Here more some additional notes for Game Six of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks