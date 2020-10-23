Freddie Freeman was named as Baseball America's MLB Player of the Year and the Player of the Year in annual Players Choice award voting by the MLB Players Association.

Freeman hit .341 with a .462 on base percentage, 13 home runs, 53 runs batted in, 23 doubles, a .640 slugging percentage and a 1.102 OPS.

Freeman led the National League in runs scored (51) and doubles (23).

Freeman's numbers have continued to climb as he approached his 30th birthday last month. In his first five years as a regular for the Braves, Freeman averaged 21 home runs and 85 runs batted in. In the last four full seasons, Freeman has averaged 31 home runs and 95 runs batted in.

Also on Thursday, Rawlings announced Max Fried, Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuna as finalists for the Gold Glove Awards.

Freeman will enter the final season of his long-term contract in 2021. The Braves and Freeman have both expressed interest in extending the deal to keep Freeman in a Braves uniform for the rest of his career.

Many baseball fans around the country really discovered how great a player Freeman is this season. First base is one of the strongest positions in the sport right now, but Freeman is getting a lot of love as one of the best first basemen in the game with his outstanding defense and his great offensive production.

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @BillShanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.