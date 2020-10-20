Ian Anderson became the first Braves rookie to ever start a winner-take-all game and allowed five hits, two walks and two runs over 3.0 innings…He struck out a pair… Anderson started tonight at 22 years, 169 days old, and is the sixth youngest pitcher in history to start a winner-take-all playoff game…He is the youngest to do so since Cleveland’s Jaret Wright started Game 7 of the 1997 World Series at 21 years, 301 days…Bret Saberhagen (1985 World Series & ALCS), Fernando Valenzuela (1981 NLCS), Marty Bystrom (1980 NLCS) and Don Gullett (1972 NLCS) are the only other pitchers younger than Anderson to start a winner-take-all playoff game.

The two runs Anderson allowed were his first of the postseason, after making three scoreless starts between the Wild Card Series, NLDS and Game 2 of this series…He opened his postseason career with 17.2 consecutive scoreless innings, the second-longest scoreless inning streak by a rookie in the last 100 years…The Cardinals Michael Wacha pitched 18.2 scoreless frames in 2013…Anderson’s run was also the third-longest scoreless streak by a Braves pitcher in postseason history, behind just Lew Burdette (24 innings in 1957) and Tom Glavine (18 innings from 1995-96).

Dansby Swanson: Drove a 1-1 pitch in the second inning out to left field for his third home run of the postseason…His homer was the first by a shortstop in a Game 7 since Bert Campaneris in Game 7 of the 1973 World Series…Swanson hit three homers and drove in nine runs during the playoffs, both the most by a Braves shortstop in a single postseason in franchise history.