SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Ian Anderson on the thrilling Game Seven

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson became the first Braves rookie to ever start a winner-take-all game and allowed five hits, two walks and two runs over 3.0 innings…He struck out a pair… Anderson started tonight at 22 years, 169 days old, and is the sixth youngest pitcher in history to start a winner-take-all playoff game…He is the youngest to do so since Cleveland’s Jaret Wright started Game 7 of the 1997 World Series at 21 years, 301 days…Bret Saberhagen (1985 World Series & ALCS), Fernando Valenzuela (1981 NLCS), Marty Bystrom (1980 NLCS) and Don Gullett (1972 NLCS) are the only other pitchers younger than Anderson to start a winner-take-all playoff game.

The two runs Anderson allowed were his first of the postseason, after making three scoreless starts between the Wild Card Series, NLDS and Game 2 of this series…He opened his postseason career with 17.2 consecutive scoreless innings, the second-longest scoreless inning streak by a rookie in the last 100 years…The Cardinals Michael Wacha pitched 18.2 scoreless frames in 2013…Anderson’s run was also the third-longest scoreless streak by a Braves pitcher in postseason history, behind just Lew Burdette (24 innings in 1957) and Tom Glavine (18 innings from 1995-96).

Dansby Swanson: Drove a 1-1 pitch in the second inning out to left field for his third home run of the postseason…His homer was the first by a shortstop in a Game 7 since Bert Campaneris in Game 7 of the 1973 World Series…Swanson hit three homers and drove in nine runs during the playoffs, both the most by a Braves shortstop in a single postseason in franchise history.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves lose Game Seven to Dodgers 4-3 to lose series 4-3

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about losing game seven of the NLCS and the series to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna previews NLCS Game Seven

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna previews Game Seven of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker previews Game Seven of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker previews Game Seven of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson previews Game Seven of the 2020 NLCS

Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Ian Anderson previews Game Seven of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves' Max Fried talks about Game Six of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Max Fried talks about his Game Six start, which started out rough but he calmed down to give the Braves a chance to win

Bill Shanks

Braves lose to Dodgers to force Game Seven in the NLCS

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the loss to the Dodgers Saturday in Game Six

Bill Shanks

Braves - Dodgers Notes for Game Six of the NLCS

Here more some additional notes for Game Six of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Braves' Max Fried previews NLCS Game Six start

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried talks about his start coming up against the Dodgers as the Braves try to clinch

Bill Shanks

Braves' pitcher A.J. Minter on the greatest three innings in his life

Braves reliever A.J. Minter talks about the Friday start against the Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves send Max Fried to the mound in Game Six

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Game Six of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks