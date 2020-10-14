Ian Anderson: Made his first career NLCS start and pitched 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and five walks…Each of his three starts this postseason have been scoreless, and he is the first pitcher in franchise history to make three straight playoff starts and not allow a run…Anderson is one of just two pitchers in baseball history to open their postseason career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least 4.0 innings, joining Hall-of-Famer Christy Mathewson…Mathewson pitched shutouts in Game 1, Game 3 and Game 5 of the 1905 World Series in his first three playoff starts.

Anderson II: Walked a career-most five batters, doing so in just 4.0 innings in the start…Became the second pitcher in playoff history to walk at least five batters in fewer than 5.0 innings and not allow a run…Cleveland’s Dennis Martinez allowed four hits and five walks over 4.2 scoreless in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series versus Atlanta, which the Braves ultimately won to clinch the title.

Game 2: The Braves played their 38th Game 2 of a playoff round today, and moved to 28-10 (.737) in these games...They have won 12 of their last 13 such games, including Game 2 in each of the first three rounds of this postseason…The Braves are 8-4 (.667) in Game 2 of the NLCS, with wins in three straight.

