SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Ian Anderson previews NLCS Game Seven

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves will play the seventh Game 7 in franchise history Sunday night, and the first since the 1996 NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves are 4-2 in Game 7s. 

Ian Anderson will get the start for the Braves. Anderson made his first career NLCS start in Game Two on Tuesday and pitched 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and five walks…Each of his three starts this postseason have been scoreless, and he is the first pitcher in franchise history to make three straight playoff starts and not allow a run…Anderson is one of just two pitchers in baseball history to open their postseason career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least 4.0 innings, joining Hall-of-Famer Christy Mathewson…Mathewson pitched shutouts in Game 1, Game 3 and Game 5 of the 1905 World Series in his first three playoff starts.

Anderson walked a career-most five batters, doing so in just 4.0 innings in the start…Became the second pitcher in playoff history to walk at least five batters in fewer than 5.0 innings and not allow a run…Cleveland’s Dennis Martinez allowed four hits and five walks over 4.2 scoreless in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series versus Atlanta, which the Braves ultimately won to clinch the title.

The Dodgers have not announced who will start in the game as of yet. Tony Gonsolin pitched against Anderson in game two and is a possibility. 

The Braves are going for their first World Series appearance since 1999 when they played the New York Yankees. The winner of Sunday's Game Seven will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves' Max Fried talks about Game Six of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Max Fried talks about his Game Six start, which started out rough but he calmed down to give the Braves a chance to win

Bill Shanks

Braves lose to Dodgers to force Game Seven in the NLCS

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the loss to the Dodgers Saturday in Game Six

Bill Shanks

Braves - Dodgers Notes for Game Six of the NLCS

Here more some additional notes for Game Six of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Braves' Max Fried previews NLCS Game Six start

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried talks about his start coming up against the Dodgers as the Braves try to clinch

Bill Shanks

Braves' pitcher A.J. Minter on the greatest three innings in his life

Braves reliever A.J. Minter talks about the Friday start against the Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves send Max Fried to the mound in Game Six

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Game Six of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Braves' Will Smith on giving up homer to Dodgers' Will Smith

Atlanta Braves pitcher Will Smith talks the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Atlanta's 7-3 loss to Dodgers

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Atlanta's 3-2 lead in the NLCS despite the 7-3 loss in Game Five

Bill Shanks

Braves' Chris Martin talks about taking 3-1 lead on Dodgers in NLCS

Braves reliever Chris Martin talks about shutting the Dodgers down in the seventh inning of Game Four of the NLCS as the Braves take a 3-1 lead in the series

Bill Shanks

Braves' starter Bryse Wilson talks about his huge performance in Game Four

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson talks about his six-inning masterpiece against the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS Game Four

Bill Shanks