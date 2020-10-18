The Atlanta Braves will play the seventh Game 7 in franchise history Sunday night, and the first since the 1996 NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves are 4-2 in Game 7s.

Ian Anderson will get the start for the Braves. Anderson made his first career NLCS start in Game Two on Tuesday and pitched 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and five walks…Each of his three starts this postseason have been scoreless, and he is the first pitcher in franchise history to make three straight playoff starts and not allow a run…Anderson is one of just two pitchers in baseball history to open their postseason career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least 4.0 innings, joining Hall-of-Famer Christy Mathewson…Mathewson pitched shutouts in Game 1, Game 3 and Game 5 of the 1905 World Series in his first three playoff starts.

Anderson walked a career-most five batters, doing so in just 4.0 innings in the start…Became the second pitcher in playoff history to walk at least five batters in fewer than 5.0 innings and not allow a run…Cleveland’s Dennis Martinez allowed four hits and five walks over 4.2 scoreless in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series versus Atlanta, which the Braves ultimately won to clinch the title.

The Dodgers have not announced who will start in the game as of yet. Tony Gonsolin pitched against Anderson in game two and is a possibility.

The Braves are going for their first World Series appearance since 1999 when they played the New York Yankees. The winner of Sunday's Game Seven will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.