Braves manager Brian Snitker seemed pleased after Monday night's scrimmage that was partially televised on Fox Sports Southeast.

The fans got a glimpse of Mike Soroka, who will likely be the opening day starter next Friday in New York against the Mets. Soroka gave up four hits, all singles over parts of four different frames.

There was a scare in the game as top prospect Cristian Pache jammed his foot into second base. At first, his teammates gathered around him when Pache looked like he was seriously hurt. But then, Pache got up and walked around, making it to the clubhouse.

There was one interesting scene when Pache was hurt, as teammate Ozzie Albies leaned down to make sure Pache was okay. Then his other teammates gathered around. It was not until Snitker came out to make sure Pache was okay that the players dispersed when Snitker and the home plate umpire told them to.

But that is going to be a problem. What happens when a player gets hurt? Are his teammates going to stay away, or are they naturally going to be concerned and forget they must keep social distance on the baseball field?

Josh Tomlin got some work in as the other starting pitcher. Tomlin could get some innings early in the season with the questions about Cole Hamels and his time table to start the season.

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud hit a long home run off Tomlin early in the game.

Later in the game, Johan Camargo hit a two-run home run off lefty reliever Tyler Matzek.

The Braves will have another night scrimmage Tuesday. Max Fried, Chris Rusin, Bryse Wilson, Jacob Webb and Tucker Davidson are expected to see action on the mound.

