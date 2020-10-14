Atlanta's bullpen ERA through seven playoff games is 2.25. It has allowed seven earned runs on 19 hits in 28.0 innings, with five walks and 34 strikeouts.

Tuesday night's Game: The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their second meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

Winning Streak: Atlanta has won all seven of its postseason games this season, tied for the longest playoff winning streak in franchise history…The Braves also won seven straight in 1995…The seven wins are the most by the club to ever open a postseason and are tied for the second-longest such streak by any team to open a postseason…The 1967 Reds and 2007 Rockies both won seven straight to open their postseason runs, while the 2014 Royals won a majors-record eight straight to start the playoffs.

Ian Anderson: Made his first career NLCS start and pitched 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and five walks…Each of his three starts this postseason have been scoreless, and he is the first pitcher in franchise history to make three straight playoff starts and not allow a run…Anderson is one of just two pitchers in baseball history to open their postseason career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least 4.0 innings, joining Hall-of-Famer Christy Mathewson…Mathewson pitched shutouts in Game 1, Game 3 and Game 5 of the 1905 World Series in his first three playoff starts.

