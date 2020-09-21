SI.com
More Braves Notes - September 21

Bill Shanks

AT HOME: The Braves are set to play their final seven games of the regular season at home, where they are 15-8 (.653) this season...They are 7-1 in series openers at home. • The Braves’ best ever home winning percentage in the modern era is .691 (56-25), done five times and last in 2013...They also finished with that record at home in 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2010. • To surpass that record, the club needs to go 6-1 on this homestand. • The Braves are averaging 6.57 runs per game here this season, the most in the major leagues...The next closest team is the Yankees at 6.32 per game...San Francisco sits second in the NL at 5.84 per game. • The Braves also lead the majors in batting average at home and on-base percentage at home, while ranking second to the Yankees in slugging percentage and OPS. 

THE ROTATION: RHP Kyle Wright threw 6.1 shutout innings yesterday, allowing one hit and striking out six to win his second consecutive start. • In the Braves last turn through the rotation, the starters collected two wins and compiled a 2.70 ERA (7 ER/23.1 IP). • Overall, the Braves rotation’s ERA ranks last in the National League at 5.74 (144 ER/225.2 IP)...They have also thrown the fewest innings (225.2 IP) in the league and walked the fourth most (102). 

THE OFFENSE: The Braves scored six times in the eighth and ninth inning yesterday on their way to a 7-0 win over New York. • Overall, the Braves rank second in the majors with 310 runs scored, a .269 average, a .348 on-base percentage and 93 home runs...The Braves lead the majors with a .489 slugging percentage and a .837 OPS. 

SACRIFICES: The Braves have one sacrifice bunt this year, when Ender Inciarte successfully moved Adeiny Hechavarría from second base to third base in the seventh inning of a one-run game against the Marlins on September 7. • The Reds and Brewers have no sacrifices this season, the only NL teams with less than the Braves. • Last season, the Braves had 25 sacrifices, four from hitters other than the pitcher...They had 49 in 2018, 13 from non-pitchers. • Only the Reds had fewer non-pitcher sacrifices last season. 

LEAD AFTER SIX: The Braves improved to 24-0 this season when leading after six innings, and are one of four unbeaten such teams this season. • Miami (25-0), Oakland (24-0), Kansas City (15-0) are also unbeaten.  

