Max Fried on calming down after a rough first inning

Max Fried made his second start of the series and allowed eight hits, four walks and three runs over 6.2 innings…Allowed all three runs in the first inning, including back-to-back solo home runs to Corey Seager and Justin Turner…Including today’s effort, Fried has a 5.40 ERA (9 ER/15.0 IP) in the first inning and a 1.81 ERA (13 ER/64.2 IP) in all other frames…He has allowed four home runs in 23.2 postseason innings after allowing just two homers in 56.0 innings in the regular season.

Fried pitched 6.2 innings and threw a career-most 109 pitches…Was just the sixth 100-pitch game of his career…Fried is the first Braves starter to pitch at least 6.2 innings in a potential clincher since Mike Hampton in Game 5 of the 2003 NLDS.

The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their sixth meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

The Braves will play the seventh Game 7 in franchise history Sunday, and the first the 1996 NLCS. The Atlanta Braves are 4-2 in Game 7s. 

