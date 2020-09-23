SI.com
Max Fried previews Wednesday's game against Marlins

Bill Shanks

Starting pitcher Max Fried starts for the Braves Wednesday in game three of the four-game series with the Miami Marlins.

With the National League East already clinched, the Braves will prepare for the postseason and, at the same time, hope several players can clinch regular season awards.

Fried has an excellent chance at winning the National League Cy Young Award. He is tied for the NL lead in wins with seven. The other two pitchers - Yu Darvish and Zach Davies - have both lost three games. Fried's record is a perfect 7-0.

Fried is third in the NL in earned run average with a 1.96. If he has a great start Wednesday, he could possibly catch NL leader Corbin Burnes (1.77) or Reds' starter Trevor Bauer (1.80).

A perfect record and an ERA title would be hard to beat. Fried is also part of a division-winning team, which always seems to help.

Miami will send Sixto Sanchez to the mound in game three. The Marlins' rookie is 3-2 with a 2.75 earned run average.

The Marlins are still fighting for a playoff spot. As the second place team, five games behind the Braves and 1.5 games up on the Phillies, they would by the sixth-seed in the playoffs if the season started today.

Atlanta's 33-22 mark is one game up on the Cubs (32-23).

