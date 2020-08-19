SI.com
Braves Talk - Wright to pitch & Pache to play

Bill Shanks

Cristian Pache got to Truist Park right before game time on Tuesday. But Wednesday he's expected to get his first MLB action.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game Tuesday he will likely play Pache in Wednesday's final game of the series with Washington. Pache was called up to replace Nick Markakis on the roster. Markakis had possible exposure to COVID-19 and was placed on the injured list.

Pache is a 21-year old right-handed hitter who has tremendous defensive skills. Over the last two seasons, however, Pache has also developed as an offensive player.

After not hitting a home run in 2017 with the Low-A Rome Braves, Pache hit nine homers in 2018 between High-A Florida and Double-A Mississippi. Then last season, Pache had 11 home runs back in the Southern League at Mississippi and one home run in 95 at bats in Triple-A Gwinnett.

Pache is a career .283 hitter in the minor leagues with a .331 on base percentage.

It’s his defense that we will want to watch. Most believe Pache has Andruw Jones-like defensive skills in center field. With Ender Inciarte hitting only .186 in 59 at bats, the Braves may be tempted to try Pache in center field to get his feet wet in the big leagues.

Ender Inciarte has been struggling at the plate for the Braves, but he had three hits Tuesday night to improve his average to .226.

