Robbie Erlin is set for his fifth start of the season, and the fifth of his career for Atlanta...Makes his 43rd career start and his 114th career appearance. • Has gone exactly 4.0 innings in each of his four starts...Has pitched to a 6.19 ERA (11 ER/16.0 IP) in his starts and an 8.00 ERA (8 ER/9.0 IP) out of the bullpen. • In the first two innings of his starts, has combined to allow five earned runs over 8.0 innings (5.63 ERA)...In innings three and four, has allowed five earned runs in 7.0 innings (6.43 ERA). • On his first time through the lineup, opponents are batting just .138/.278/.310 with four hits in 29 at-bats...When seeing him a second time, opponents are batting .241/.267/.621 with three homers. • Of the 11 hits he’s allowed in his starts, eight have gone for extra bases (four homers, four doubles). • Has never beaten the Nationals in six career appearances, including three starts...Is 0-3 with a 13.22 ERA (24 ER/16.1 IP). • Made three relief appearances versus Washington last season while with the Padres, and allowed just one run over 3.0 innings. • In three career starts against the Nationals, has never allowed fewer than six earned runs. • Has fanned 273 batters and walked just 69 over 338.0 career innings. • Has walked just 1.76 batters per 9.0 innings in his career, the fifth lowest mark in the majors among active pitchers with at least 30 starts in that span. • Teammate Josh Tomlin leads the majors in that time frame, walking just 1.09 batters per 9.0 innings. • Atlanta claimed him off waivers from the Pirates on August 7, and he made his Braves debut on August 10. • In two games with the Pirates, allowed five hits and two runs over 3.1 innings of relief.