SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Robbie Erlin notes - September 10

Bill Shanks

Robbie Erlin is set for his fifth start of the season, and the fifth of his career for Atlanta...Makes his 43rd career start and his 114th career appearance. • Has gone exactly 4.0 innings in each of his four starts...Has pitched to a 6.19 ERA (11 ER/16.0 IP) in his starts and an 8.00 ERA (8 ER/9.0 IP) out of the bullpen. • In the first two innings of his starts, has combined to allow five earned runs over 8.0 innings (5.63 ERA)...In innings three and four, has allowed five earned runs in 7.0 innings (6.43 ERA). • On his first time through the lineup, opponents are batting just .138/.278/.310 with four hits in 29 at-bats...When seeing him a second time, opponents are batting .241/.267/.621 with three homers. • Of the 11 hits he’s allowed in his starts, eight have gone for extra bases (four homers, four doubles). • Has never beaten the Nationals in six career appearances, including three starts...Is 0-3 with a 13.22 ERA (24 ER/16.1 IP). • Made three relief appearances versus Washington last season while with the Padres, and allowed just one run over 3.0 innings. • In three career starts against the Nationals, has never allowed fewer than six earned runs. • Has fanned 273 batters and walked just 69 over 338.0 career innings. • Has walked just 1.76 batters per 9.0 innings in his career, the fifth lowest mark in the majors among active pitchers with at least 30 starts in that span. • Teammate Josh Tomlin leads the majors in that time frame, walking just 1.09 batters per 9.0 innings. • Atlanta claimed him off waivers from the Pirates on August 7, and he made his Braves debut on August 10. • In two games with the Pirates, allowed five hits and two runs over 3.1 innings of relief.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves' Duvall talks about huge game over Marlins

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall hit three home runs for the second time in eight day

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves notes after the 29-9 win over the Miami Marlins

The Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 29-9 Wednesday and Brian Snitker was awed by his offense

Bill Shanks

Adam Duvall Leads Braves to Record-Setting Win Over Marlins

The Atlanta Braves had seven home runs and scored more runs in one game than any other National League team in history to beat Miami 29-9

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes - September 9

The Atlanta Braves try to avoid the sweep Wednesday against the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves activate Ozzie Albies, demote Johan Camargo

The Atlanta Braves get Ozzie Albies back in the lineup after he's missed a month with a bad wrist

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker talks about having another starter struggle

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about another loss with another bad start from a starting pitcher

Bill Shanks

The Braves needed Kyle Wright to step up and he struggled once again

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright talks about his loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright pitches for Braves in game two against the Marlins

The Braves will send Kyle Wright back to the mound to face the Miami Marlins in game two of the series

Bill Shanks

Braves - Marlins notes for game two in Atlanta

Here are notes from the Braves media relations department for the Braves and Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves place Max Fried on 10-day injured list

Max Fried is on the injured list, but Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos hopes he will only miss one start

Bill Shanks