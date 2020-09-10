Braves vs. Marlins: The Braves and Marlins tonight concluded their three-game series…After each team took two-of-three games in the opposing park, the season series is now tied at three games apiece…The clubs will wrap up their season set with four games here in Atlanta from September 21-24…Atlanta has gone 23-8 (.742) against Miami at Truist Park since the facility opened in 2017…The Braves went 15-4 against the Marlins last year, a year after going 14-5 versus Miami…Atlanta’s 15 wins over the Marlins in 2019 set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season…It was the Braves most wins against a single opponent in a season since 2004, when they also went 15-4 against Montreal.

Runs: The Braves scored a franchise-record 29 runs tonight, the most runs by an NL team in the modern era (since 1900)…The major league record is 30 runs by Texas in 2007…All nine Braves starters had at least one hit, all nine scored at least one run, and eight of the nine tallied an RBI…The Braves previous record was 23 runs, done on September 2, 1957, when the franchise was in Milwaukee…Atlanta tonight became just the fourth team in the last 120 years to score 29 runs in a game, and the first since the Rangers beat the Orioles, 30-3, on August 22, 2007.

Adam Duvall: Became the first player in franchise history with multiple three home run games, after hitting a two-run shot in the second, a three-run shot in the fifth, and a grand slam in the seventh…His nine RBI tied a single-game franchise record, matching the mark set by Tony Cloninger on July 3, 1966…RBI became an official statistic in 1920…Along with Duvall, 24 other Braves had one three-homer game…Duvall also hit three home runs on September 2 at Boston.

Seven Home Runs: The Braves hit seven home runs tonight, the most by the club since hitting a franchise record-tying eight on May 28, 2006 at Wrigley Field against the Cubs and the most the club has ever hit in a home game…The club also hit eight on August 30, 1953 at Pittsburgh, and had two other seven homer games on the road (August 3, 1967 at Chicago-NL and July 31, 1954 at Brooklyn).

Big Inning: The Braves scored 11 times in the second inning, their highest single-inning output since also scoring 11 on April 7, 2004 vs. the Mets…Atlanta scored 10 times in the second inning on August 30 earlier this season, and 2020 marks just the second time in franchise history that the club had multiple 10-run innings in a single season…Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the 1950 Braves had 10-run frames on May 3 and June 17…Tommy Milone started for Atlanta tonight and on August 30, becoming the first starting pitcher in the modern era to have his team score 10+ runs in an inning while he was in the game twice in the same season and not earn the win in either one (courtesy STATS, INC).

Good Game: Ronald Acuña Jr. finished 3-for-4 with three walks, four runs scored and five RBI…He became just the second player since RBI became an official statistic in 1920 to reach those thresholds (hits, at-bats, walks, runs, RBI) in a game…Cincinnati’s Sean Casey went 4-for-4 with three walks, five runs scored and six RBI in a 24-12 win at Colorado on May 19, 1999.

1,500 Hits: Freddie Freeman drove a 3-1 pitch out to right-center in the third inning for his second hit of the night and the 1,500 of his major league career…He ended the night 3-for-6 with a career-most six RBI…Freeman became the 26 active player in the majors to reach the threshold, and just the eighth player in baseball’s modern era (since 1900) to log 1,500 hits for the franchise...Freeman joined Hank Aaron (3,600), Chipper Jones (2,726), Eddie Mathews (2,201), Dale Murphy (1,901), Rabbit Maranville (1,696), Andruw Jones (1,683) and Tommy Holmes (1,503).

Albies: Ozzie Albies returned to the lineup tonight and went 3-for-6 with three runs scored and a home run…Tonight marked Albies first game since August 4 vs. Toronto.