The Braves and Nationals meet today to finish a four-game set with the 10th and final matchup between the clubs this season...The teams split six games at Truist Park, and the Braves are looking to take this series after winning two-of-three to open the set. • The Braves scored two runs last night, a seasonlow total against the Nationals, but won for the fifth time in nine games against Washington this season...The Braves are still averaging 6.4 runs a game (58 total) against the Nationals this season, but are allowing 5.9 per game (53 total). • The Braves are looking to win the season set with the Nationals for the third straight year, after they went 11-8 last season and 10-9 in 2018...They need to win today to accomplish the feat. • The Braves are 18-13 (.581) over the last three seasons in Washington after going 1-19 here in 2015-2016.

RHP Kyle Wright is 0-1 with a 11.12 ERA (7 ER/5.2 IP) in three games, one start, against the Nationals...The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Huntsville, AL, lost 13-4 in his only start against the Nationals, allowing seven runs, earned, over 2.2 innings on July 18, 2019 at Truist Park.

RHP Max Scherzer is set to face the Braves for the 25th time in his career and for the 23rd time as a starter...The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of St. Louis, MO, is 10-8 with a 3.72 ERA (58 ER/140.1 IP) in his career against the Braves. VS. SCHERZER: The Braves are set to face RHP Max Scherzer for the first time this season and for the 25th time since the right-hander entered the league in 2008. • With today’s start, Scherzer will have faced the Braves more than any other major league team... He has made 24 appearances, all starts, against the Chicago White Sox. • His eight losses against Atlanta are his most against any major league team, while his 3.72 ERA (58 ER/140.1 IP) is his fourth highest against a NL club (Washington, 5.27; Colorado, 4.55; San Francisco 3.86). • Scherzer has held the current Braves roster to a combined .237/.295/.402 batting line over 353 plate appearances...OF Nick Markakis’ 72 plate appearances against Scherzer are tied for the most by any major leaguer against the right-hander, while his 21 hits are the most.

LOOKING FOR THE FIRST: RHP Kyle Wright is 0-4 this season and 0-7 for this career. • Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, just three other pitchers have started their careers winless in their first seven decisions…Dave Campbell (1977-78) and Joel De La Cruz (2016) each started 0-7, while Frank LaCorte (1975-76) was winless in his first nine decisions.