SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves Notes - September 21

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Marlins open a four-game set tonight with the seventh of 10 meetings between the clubs this season...The Marlins won two-of-three here in Atlanta, September 7-9, while the Braves won two-of-three in Miami, August 14-16. 

The Braves have gone 23-8 (.742) against Miami here in Atlanta since Truist Park opened in 2017... The Marlins won their first ever series here during that three-game set earlier this month...Prior to that, the Braves had never dropped consecutive games to Miami at Truist Park. • The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the singleseason franchise record by one game...Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012. • The winner of this series will take the season set... The Braves have won the season series over Miami every year since 2015 

RHP Huascar Ynoa has never faced Miami...The 6-foot-3, 235-pound native of Puerto Plata, DR, is set to make his fifth start, and he has no decisions and a 8.38 ERA (9 ER/9.2 IP) as a starter...He did go 4.0 shutout innings in his last start, September 15 at Baltimore. 

LHP Trevor Rogers has never faced Atlanta...The 6-foot-5, 217-pound native of Carlsbad, CA, is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA (5 ER/15.0 IP) in three road turns this season. 

POSTSEASON OUTLOOK: The Braves are set to play four games with the second-place Marlins starting tonight, and can clinch a third-consecutive NL East title as early as tomorrow night...They would need to win the first two games of this series, and have Philadelphia lose twice to Washington...The Phillies, who have an elimination number of four, are scheduled to open a four-game set tonight with the Nationals that includes a doubleheader tomorrow. • The Braves have a three-game lead with seven games remaining...If they take two games in this series, they will eliminate the Marlins from the division chase, by way of the second tie-breaker, which is intradivison record this season...The Braves have a one-game lead in that race (Atlanta: 21-15 vs. the NL East; Miami: 20-16)...The first tie break is head-to-head record, which the teams would split at five apiece if the Braves win twice. • However, if the Braves only win once, Atlanta would enter the weekend a game ahead, but with Miami holding the first tie-break...The Braves magic number would at that point be three, after shaving two off the number in this series. • The Phillies could remain alive even if the Marlins are knocked out, after splitting the season series with Atlanta...They also are a game back in the intradivison chase. 

   

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huascar Ynoa goes for the Braves tonight against the Marlins

Braves manager Brian Snitker previews the last week of the regular season as his team is up three games with seven left to play

Bill Shanks

Braves open series with Marlins three up with seven to play

The Atlanta Braves start the week three games up with seven to play, including four against the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves win behind Kyle Wright's second straight win

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-0 Sunday behind another solid start from Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Braves beat the Mets 7-0 behind Kyle Wright's second straight solid start

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-0 behind Kyle Wright's best MLB start

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright hoping for second straight win in Sunday game vs. Mets

Atlanta Braves starter Kyle Wright discusses his start Sunday against the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves lose 7-2 to the Mets in game two of the series

Braves lose to the Mets 7-2 in game two of the weekend series

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson makes his fifth career start Saturday in his home state of New York

The Atlanta Braves will have rookie Ian Anderson on the mound Saturday against the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves hit six home runs and beat the Mets 15-2

Brian Snitker, Travis d'Arnaud and Max Fried talk about Atlanta's win over the Mets Friday night

Bill Shanks

Braves send Max Fried back to the mound tonight against the Mets

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Max Fried being back on the mound in the game Friday against the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves send Max Fried back to the mound Friday against the Mets

Max Fried talks about his return from the injured list and his Friday start against the Mets

Bill Shanks