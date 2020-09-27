Braves Notes - September 27

The Braves and Red Sox finish the regular season today with the finale of a threegame series and the sixth of six meetings between the clubs this season...The Braves are set to open the postseason on Wednesday, while Boston will begin their 2021 Spring Training schedule on February 26 vs. Northeastern University at JetBlue Park.

The Braves have split the first two games of this series after losing, 8-2, last night...The Braves have lost nine of their last 11 games with Boston in Atlanta, and are 1-4 against the Red Sox here at Truist Park. • The Braves are trying to take a series from Boston in Atlanta for the first time since 2004...That club won two of three from the Red Sox at Turner Field, July 2-4...Since that set, the Braves have gone 0-6-1 in series play here in Atlanta against the Red Sox.

RHP Bryse Wilson is set to face the Red Sox for the second time in his career and for the first time as a starter...The 6-foot-2, 230-pound native of Durham, NC, allowed three runs, earned, over 1.0 inning to take a no-decision in a 8-2 loss on September 3, 2018 here in Atlanta. • RHP Nick Pivetta is 4-2 with a 4.97 ERA (35 ER/63.1 IP) in 14 career games, 11 starts, against the Braves, all of which came as member of the Phillies...The 6-foot-5, 210-pound native of Victoria, British Columbia, allowed six runs and six hits over a third of an inning out of the bullpen in his only appearance against the Braves this season.

POSTSEASON OUTLOOK: The Braves clinched the National League’s No. 2 seed with their 8-7, 11- inning win over Boston Friday...They were also the No. 2 seed last year, losing in the NLDS to St. Louis • As the No. 2 seed, the Braves would play the first wild card, which presently is Cincinnati...The Reds are percentage points behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central, which would move them out of the seven seed...

The Braves and Reds have met in the playoffs one time, with the Braves sweeping the four games in 1995 on their way to a World Series title.

ROSTER MOVE: The Braves today selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval to the major league roster after optioning LHP Tucker Davidson to the alternate training site following yesterday’s game... Sandoval will wear No. 18...In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred LHP Cole Hamels to the 45-day injured list. • Sandoval, 34, is set to make his Braves debut today after signing a minor-league deal with the club on September 13. • Sandoval began the year with San Francisco and hit .220 (18-for-82) with a home run, six RBI and a .546 OPS before the Giants released him on September 10.