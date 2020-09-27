SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves Notes - September 27

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Red Sox finish the regular season today with the finale of a threegame series and the sixth of six meetings between the clubs this season...The Braves are set to open the postseason on Wednesday, while Boston will begin their 2021 Spring Training schedule on February 26 vs. Northeastern University at JetBlue Park. 

The Braves have split the first two games of this series after losing, 8-2, last night...The Braves have lost nine of their last 11 games with Boston in Atlanta, and are 1-4 against the Red Sox here at Truist Park. • The Braves are trying to take a series from Boston in Atlanta for the first time since 2004...That club won two of three from the Red Sox at Turner Field, July 2-4...Since that set, the Braves have gone 0-6-1 in series play here in Atlanta against the Red Sox. 

RHP Bryse Wilson is set to face the Red Sox for the second time in his career and for the first time as a starter...The 6-foot-2, 230-pound native of Durham, NC, allowed three runs, earned, over 1.0 inning to take a no-decision in a 8-2 loss on September 3, 2018 here in Atlanta. • RHP Nick Pivetta is 4-2 with a 4.97 ERA (35 ER/63.1 IP) in 14 career games, 11 starts, against the Braves, all of which came as member of the Phillies...The 6-foot-5, 210-pound native of Victoria, British Columbia, allowed six runs and six hits over a third of an inning out of the bullpen in his only appearance against the Braves this season. 

POSTSEASON OUTLOOK: The Braves clinched the National League’s No. 2 seed with their 8-7, 11- inning win over Boston Friday...They were also the No. 2 seed last year, losing in the NLDS to St. Louis • As the No. 2 seed, the Braves would play the first wild card, which presently is Cincinnati...The Reds are percentage points behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central, which would move them out of the seven seed... 

The Braves and Reds have met in the playoffs one time, with the Braves sweeping the four games in 1995 on their way to a World Series title. 

ROSTER MOVE: The Braves today selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval to the major league roster after optioning LHP Tucker Davidson to the alternate training site following yesterday’s game... Sandoval will wear No. 18...In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred LHP Cole Hamels to the 45-day injured list. • Sandoval, 34, is set to make his Braves debut today after signing a minor-league deal with the club on September 13. • Sandoval began the year with San Francisco and hit .220 (18-for-82) with a home run, six RBI and a .546 OPS before the Giants released him on September 10.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Atlanta Braves lose regular season finale 9-1 to Boston Red Sox

Atlanta Braves lose regular season finale to Boston Red Sox 9-1

Bill Shanks

Tucker Davidson talks about his MLB debut Saturday against the Red Sox

Tucker Davidson had a rocky and unlucky MLB debut Saturday against the Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Braves lose 8-2 to Red Sox in Atlanta

Atlanta Braves lose to Boston Red Sox 8-2 at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Braves' manager Brian Snitker previews Saturday's game with the Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker previews Saturday's game with Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright pitches well and Freddie Freeman comes through in the clutch to help the Braves beat the Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves had some late-inning heroics to beat the Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna, Jr. hits longest home run in MLB for 2020

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. hit a 495-foot home run Friday against the Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright pitches tonight for the Braves against the Boston Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves send Kyle Wright to the mound looking for his third straight strong start

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson takes the mound for the Braves against the Marlins

The Braves finish the series with the Marlins with Ian Anderson on the mound

Bill Shanks

Max Fried's ankle is fine and he should be okay to go in the playoffs

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about how Max Fried should be ready to go next Wednesday in game one of the playoffs

Bill Shanks

Max Fried makes his final case for the Cy Young Award tonight

It's Max Fried against Sixto Sanchez in game three of the series between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks