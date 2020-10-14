SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Ozzie Albies a hero through two games for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Freeman and Albies: Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each homered tonight after both doing so in Game 1…They became just the sixth and seventh players in franchise history to homer in back-to-back games in the NLCS, and the first since Eddie Pérez in Games 1 & 2 of the 1999 series versus New York…Only one Brave, Hall-of-Famer Hank Aaron in 1969, has homered in three straight games of an NLCS…Freeman and Albies are the first players to homer in the first two games of the LCS since the Mets’ Daniel Murphy went deep in each of the first four games of the 2015 NLCS vs. Chicago.

Dansby Swanson: Went 2-for-5 on the night and drove in a seventh-inning run, giving him six RBI this postseason…His six RBI are the most by a Braves shortstop in a single postseason in franchise history…Rafael Belliard drove in five during the 1991 playoffs to set the record, which Jeff Blauser later matched in 1997.

Cristian Pache I: Doubled home a run in the fifth inning for his first career postseason hit and RBI…He did so at 21 years, 329 days old, becoming the youngest Brave with an RBI in the NLCS since Andruw Jones in 1998…Pache is just the eighth centerfielder his age or younger to drive in a run in the playoffs, joining Amos Strunk, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Andruw Jones, Bryce Harper and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Cristian Pache II: Pache’s RBI in the fifth inning was the first of his career, regardless of game…Pache is the first player in the majors to record a postseason RBI before a regular season RBI since Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, and the first position player since Colorado’s Seth Smith in Game 4 of the 2007 NLCS…Since RBI were officially recorded in 1920, no Braves position had ever logged an RBI in the postseason before doing so in the regular season prior to Pache tonight…Pitcher Jorge Sosa did so for Atlanta in Game 3 of the 2005 NLDS…Thanks to Elias for the research.

Scoring Early: Freeman’s home run gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead, and the Braves have now scored first in each of their seven games this postseason…Atlanta went 24-6 (.800) when scoring first during the regular season, the best mark in the National League and second best in the majors (Tampa Bay, 25-6, .806).

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show Wednesday starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Then after the game join Bill on a Facebook Live chat on The Bill Shanks Show Facebook Page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves - Dodgers Notes - October 12 - Game One - Part One

Here are some game notes for the Braves and Dodgers for Game One of the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Braves - Dodgers Notes for Game Two

The Atlanta Braves are set to play game two of the NLCS with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves win game two 8-7 to take a 2-0 lead over Dodgers in NLCS

Brian Snitker talks about his team winning game two of the National League Championship Series 8-7

Bill Shanks

Braves' rookie Ian Anderson solid again as Atlanta wins NLCS Game Two

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his strong four innings in game two of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Braves scare at the end but still beat the Dodgers 8-7 in NLCS Game Two

Braves closer Mark Melancon talks about the team winning game two of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Braves - Dodgers Game Two Notes - Part Two

Braves infielder Pablo Sandoval talks about being back in the playoffs as his Braves prepare for game two against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson starts game two of the NLCS Tuesday against the Dodgers

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his first start of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman talks about Atlanta's 5-1 win over Los Angeles in game one

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to take a 1-0 lead in the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Austin Riley talks about his big home run in game one of the NLCS

Braves win over Los Angeles in game one as third baseman Austin Riley gets a huge home run in the ninth inning

Bill Shanks

Braves starter Max Fried talks about his game one performance over the Dodgers

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried talks about the win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the NLCS

Bill Shanks