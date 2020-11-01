OZZIE ALBIES:

Twenty-three-year-old Ozzie Albies finished his third full major league season, hitting .271 (32-for-118) in 29 games…He had a .306 on-base percentage and had a .466 slugging percentage…Albies hit six home runs and had 19 RBI. • Limited to 29 games because of a bone contusion on his right wrist… Was sidelined from August 5-September 9, missing 30 games.

In 18 games after being activated off the IL, hit .338/.372/.581 (25- for-74)...Had hits in 14 of those games, including multiple hits in eight…His 25 hits in that time were fourth most in the N.L, trailing Alec Bohm (29), Freddie Freeman (28) and Marcell Ozuna (26)… The Braves averaged 6.7 runs in that time (121 total).

In 11 games before going on the IL, .159/.196/.273 (7-for-44). • Had 10 multi-hit games on the season…Since his first full season in 2018, has 113 such games, the sixth most in the N.L. (Freeman, Blackmon, Arenado, Turner and Story).

At age 23, Albies has 128 career multi-hit games, the fourth most in Braves history prior to turning 24…Hank Aaron had 200 of these games, while Andruw Jones (183) and Eddie Mathews (156) also had more.

Had three RBI on September 18 at the Mets, giving him 200 in his career…At age 23, became the 25th middle infielder in history to reach the 200-RBI milestone prior to their 24th birthday. • Hit his 60th career home run on 9/22 against the Marlins, in his 399th career game… Only 13 middle infielders in modern baseball history have reached that milestone in their first 400 career games…Five are active players, and three are in the Hall of Fame.

Started at second base on Opening Day for the third consecutive season... Became the 16th second baseman in history to make at least three Opening Day starts at the position prior to turning 24.

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.