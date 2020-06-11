The Atlanta Braves selected Wake Forest lefty pitcher Jared Shuster with their first pick, the 25 overall, in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft.

Shuster made four starts for the Demon Deacons in 2020 before the season was cut short due to the Coronavirus. He was 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA, with 43 strikeouts and only four walks in 26.1 innings.

Shuster made big strides this year in his junior season compared to his sophomore campaign, as he went 5-5 with a 6.49 ERA in 15 games (12 starts). He had 37 walks and 94 strikeouts in 68.0 innings. As a freshman, Shuster had a 7.41 ERA in 22 appearances (six starts) and had 21 walks and 32 strikeouts in 34.0 innings.

Shuster is 6-3, 210 and graduated from Tabor Academy in New Bedford, Mass. He will turn 22 on August 3.

Shuster improved his control and command last summer in the Cape Cod League. His fastball was in the 92-94 mph range and hit 97 mph. His best pitch is his changeup. Reports have Shuster needing to improve his breaking ball.

Baseball America ranked Shuster as the 43 best prospect in the draft, while MLB.com rated him as the 77 best prospect in the draft.

Most reports have Shuster as one of the fastest-rising pitchers in the draft class based on his improvements last summer and then his better walk numbers in his four starts this spring.

