Braves place Bryce Ball on 60-man player pool

The Braves will add power-hitting minor leaguer Bryce Ball to their 60-man player pool for the 2020 season.

This is not a surprise, considering how Ball opened eyes in regular spring training. He only had one solo home run in 16 Grapefruit League at bats, but he did show his tremendous power in batting practice.

After being drafted in the 24 round in 2019 out of Dallas Baptist University in Texas for a $197,500 bonus, Ball was really impressive in his 231 at bats between Danville and Rome. He had 17 home runs and 52 runs batted in between the two affiliates. Ball also had a .395 on base percentage.

That solid showing followed a great year for Dallas Baptist, as he hit 18 home runs and drove in 54 in 228 at bats. So, between his college swings and what he did in the Braves organization last summer, Ball had 35 home runs and 106 at bats.

With Freddie Freeman a bit of a question mark due to the COVID-19 virus, the Braves could use another first baseman on the 60-man player pool. At the least, the Braves might consider Ball’s power as a plus coming off the bench if needed.

Ball is 6-foot-6, 235 pounds and just turned 22 years old on Wednesday. Ball was rated as Atlanta’s 21 best prospect by MLB.com back in the spring.

