Braves place Bryce Ball on 60-man player pool

Bryce Ball

The Braves will add power-hitting minor leaguer Bryce Ball to their 60-man player pool for the 2020 season.

This is not a surprise, considering how Ball opened eyes in regular spring training. He only had one solo home run in 16 Grapefruit League at bats, but he did show his tremendous power in batting practice.

After being drafted in the 24 round in 2019 out of Dallas Baptist University in Texas for a $197,500 bonus, Ball was really impressive in his 231 at bats between Danville and Rome. He had 17 home runs and 52 runs batted in between the two affiliates. Ball also had a .395 on base percentage.

That solid showing followed a great year for Dallas Baptist, as he hit 18 home runs and drove in 54 in 228 at bats. So, between his college swings and what he did in the Braves organization last summer, Ball had 35 home runs and 106 at bats.

With Freddie Freeman a bit of a question mark due to the COVID-19 virus, the Braves could use another first baseman on the 60-man player pool. At the least, the Braves might consider Ball’s power as a plus coming off the bench if needed.

Ball is 6-foot-6, 235 pounds and just turned 22 years old on Wednesday. Ball was rated as Atlanta’s 21 best prospect by MLB.com back in the spring.

Braves 2021 regular season schedule again features AL East opponents

The Atlanta Braves will open the 2021 regular season on the road in Philadelphia on April 1 and finish at home against the New York Mets on Sunday, October 3.

Bill Shanks

Max Fried preps for season with intrasquad outing

Max Fried pitches in an intrasquad game for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

by

dentrice

The Atlanta Braves DO NOT need to change their name

Bill Shanks has thoughts on what the Braves need to do about the team name. Nothing.

Bill Shanks

Here is a list of each position and who has played what for the Braves

Here is a depth chart of how many games each player for the Atlanta Braves has at the eight positions in the field

Bill Shanks

Should the Atlanta Braves change their name, their logo?

The Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians may change their name. Some may come after the Atlanta Braves to be next. Bill Shanks has the easy, simply answer as to whether it should happen or not.

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker expresses concern for his own health

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about being concerned about his own health during the pandemic

Bill Shanks

Braves announce 2020 60-game regular season schedule

The Atlanta Braves announce their 60-game regular season schedule

Bill Shanks

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis decides not to play in 2020

Thirty-six year old Nick Markakis, a father of three, has decided not to play in the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Yonder Alonso may get playing time at first base for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves have plenty of players who could play first base if Freddie Freeman is not back from having the COVID-19 virus

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker reacts to Felix Hernandez opting out of 2020 season

Brian Snitker reacts to the decision by Felix Hernandez to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Bill Shanks