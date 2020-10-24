SI.com
HomeNews
Search

List of free agent starting pitchers the Braves could target this winter - Part Two

Bill Shanks

Here are a few free agent starting pitchers the Braves might want to take a look at this winter:

James Paxton – LHP – 32 years old in two weeks – Would be in line for a big payday but he was injured and bad in 2020 – only five starts and a 6.64 ERA – Was a very good mid-rotation starter before he struggled this season

Rick Porcello – RHP – Turns 32 in late-December – Since he won his Cy Young award in 2016 he’s had a 4.87 ERA in 110 starts – He likely won’t get $10 million this time around

Jose Quintana – LHP – Will be 32 in January – This is a very good candidate – Averaged 205 innings pitched between 2013-2019 and had a 3.79 ERA. Had non-throwing injury issues in 2020 and pitched in only four games (one start)

Robbie Ray – LHP – Just turned 29 – Averaged 159 innings pitched between 2016-2019 and had a 4.04 ERA and then was awful (6.62 ERA in 12 games, 11 starts) in 2020. Teams will be petrified by the walk numbers

Garrett Richards – RHP – 32 years old – After an injury-plagued 2019 he bounced back in 2020 and was effective for San Diego.

Jeff Samardzija – RHP – Turns 36 in January – His ERA (4.44) has been awful the last four seasons. He shouldn’t be looking for much money to finish out his career.

Marcus Stroman – RHP – Will be 30 next May – Stroman got hurt and then opted out for 2020. He’s got a 3.76 ERA and came up in 2014 in Toronto when Alex Anthopoulos was the GM. He may price himself out of Atlanta’s range.

Michael Wacha – RHP – 29 years old – In the five years since he was an All-Star in 2015, Wacha has an ERA of 4.53. Will have to fight for a rotation job

Taijuan Walker – RHP – Just turned 28 in August – Bounced back after missing almost two years in Arizona and was solid in 2020 (2.70 ERA in 11 games).

Alex Wood – LHP – Turns 30 in January – Hasn’t been able to stay healthy in the last two seasons but looked good in the postseason – Could be a decent end-of-the-rotation starting pitcher for a rotation

Jordan Zimmermann – RHP – 34 years old – His five-year tenure in Detroit is mercifully over after a 5.63 ERA. Does he need to come back to the NL, where he had a 3.32 ERA in seven years with the Nationals?

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Potential starting pitchers the Braves could target this winter

Here is the list of free agent starting pitchers the Braves could go after to add to the rotation for 2021

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman gets his first postseason award

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman wins the Baseball America Player of the Year award

Bill Shanks

The Braves had no business being in the NLCS with the nightmare that happened in the rotation

The Atlanta Braves lost starting pitchers on a weekly basis it seems, but despite the nightmare in the rotation were able to make it all the way to the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Will the Braves spend the money to bring back Marcell Ozuna?

The Atlanta Braves need to bring back free agent outfielder/designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, but will ownership keep the 2021 payroll where the 2020 payroll would have been before the pandemic?

Bill Shanks

by

Cary L. Clark

Braves starter Ian Anderson on NLCS Game Seven

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his start in Game Seven of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

by

hoosierdaddy_72

Braves lose Game Seven to Dodgers 4-3 to lose series 4-3

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about losing game seven of the NLCS and the series to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna previews NLCS Game Seven

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna previews Game Seven of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker previews Game Seven of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker previews Game Seven of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson previews Game Seven of the 2020 NLCS

Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Ian Anderson previews Game Seven of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves' Max Fried talks about Game Six of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Max Fried talks about his Game Six start, which started out rough but he calmed down to give the Braves a chance to win

Bill Shanks