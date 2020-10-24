Here are a few free agent starting pitchers the Braves might want to take a look at this winter:

James Paxton – LHP – 32 years old in two weeks – Would be in line for a big payday but he was injured and bad in 2020 – only five starts and a 6.64 ERA – Was a very good mid-rotation starter before he struggled this season

Rick Porcello – RHP – Turns 32 in late-December – Since he won his Cy Young award in 2016 he’s had a 4.87 ERA in 110 starts – He likely won’t get $10 million this time around

Jose Quintana – LHP – Will be 32 in January – This is a very good candidate – Averaged 205 innings pitched between 2013-2019 and had a 3.79 ERA. Had non-throwing injury issues in 2020 and pitched in only four games (one start)

Robbie Ray – LHP – Just turned 29 – Averaged 159 innings pitched between 2016-2019 and had a 4.04 ERA and then was awful (6.62 ERA in 12 games, 11 starts) in 2020. Teams will be petrified by the walk numbers

Garrett Richards – RHP – 32 years old – After an injury-plagued 2019 he bounced back in 2020 and was effective for San Diego.

Jeff Samardzija – RHP – Turns 36 in January – His ERA (4.44) has been awful the last four seasons. He shouldn’t be looking for much money to finish out his career.

Marcus Stroman – RHP – Will be 30 next May – Stroman got hurt and then opted out for 2020. He’s got a 3.76 ERA and came up in 2014 in Toronto when Alex Anthopoulos was the GM. He may price himself out of Atlanta’s range.

Michael Wacha – RHP – 29 years old – In the five years since he was an All-Star in 2015, Wacha has an ERA of 4.53. Will have to fight for a rotation job

Taijuan Walker – RHP – Just turned 28 in August – Bounced back after missing almost two years in Arizona and was solid in 2020 (2.70 ERA in 11 games).

Alex Wood – LHP – Turns 30 in January – Hasn’t been able to stay healthy in the last two seasons but looked good in the postseason – Could be a decent end-of-the-rotation starting pitcher for a rotation

Jordan Zimmermann – RHP – 34 years old – His five-year tenure in Detroit is mercifully over after a 5.63 ERA. Does he need to come back to the NL, where he had a 3.32 ERA in seven years with the Nationals?

