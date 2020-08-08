Braves rained out in Philadelphia

The Braves were rained out of the first game of the road trip Friday night in Philadelphia. The two teams will play a double-header Sunday, August 9 with the first game starting at 1:05 pm ET.

Kyle Wright (0-1, 7.50) will now start Saturday's game against Philadelphia's Jake Arrieta (0-1, 5.40). The game will start at 6:05 pm ET.

Max Fried is scheduled to start one of the games on Sunday. Manager Brian Snitker said Friday he was going to announce who was originally scheduled to start Saturday's game after Friday's game, but he'll obviously now announce that Saturday.

Bryse Wilson is considered the favorite to make the start, which would be Mike Soroka's spot in the rotation.

The Braves placed reliever Chris Martin on the injured list Friday with an esophageal constriction. He's expected to miss the road trip. Chad Sobotka was brought up from the Gwinnett camp.

Atlanta also claimed left-handed reliever Robbie Erlin on Friday. The 29-year-old Erlin had pitched in two games with the Pirates this season and had a 5.40 ERA, with two earned runs allowed on five hits in 3.1 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

We'll see if the Braves plan to add Erlin to the roster or if he's just an additional left-handed reliever for additional insurance.

