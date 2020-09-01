The Braves and Red Sox continue a three-game series with the second of six games between the teams this season...Atlanta beat Boston, 6-3, last night...The clubs will close out the regular season against each other with three games in Atlanta, September 25-27. • The Braves last played the Red Sox in 2018, going 1-5, including 1-2 here in Boston...They have not won the season set with Boston since 2004, when they went 2-1 against the Red Sox.

The clubs have played nine season series since 2004, and the Braves have gone 11-29 (.275) overall and 0-8-1 in series play over this time frame...From the beginning of interleague play in 1997 through 2004, the Braves went 22-11 (.667) against the Red Sox. • The Braves last won a series at Fenway Park in 2002, sweeping a three-game set...Since that sweep, they have gone 8-14 (.364) here in Boston.

RHP Ian Anderson has never faced Boston before, and is making just his second career appearance...A native of Rexford, NY, Anderson beat the Yankees, 5-1, in his major league debut on August 26. • Red Sox starter RHP Ryan Weber was drafted by Atlanta in the 22nd round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft and made his debut with the Braves in 2015...He has never pitched against Atlanta.

RILEY DELIVERS: Austin Riley broke a 2-2 tie in last night’s fifth inning with a bases-clearing triple to right field...He finished the night 2-for-5 with three RBI. • The triple was the second of Riley’s career, and Atlanta’s first bases-loaded triple since Mallex Smith cleared the bases on May 30, 2016 vs. SF. • Since the beginning of Atlanta’s last homestand on August 17, a span of 11 games, Riley has batted .375/.419/.700 with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI...He has hits in 10 of the 11 games, including five multi-hit games.

LEAD AFTER FIVE: Atlanta took a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning last night and held on to beat Boston, 6-3...The Braves moved to 13-0 when leading after five innings this season. • The Braves’ 13 wins without a loss in such situations are the most in the majors, and they are one of just two teams to not lose a game when leading after five innings this season...Kansas City is 8-0. • Atlanta relievers have combined to compile a 3.22 ERA (53 ER/148.1 IP), which is fifth lowest in the majors and second lowest in the NL (LAD, 2.04)...The Braves 13 wins in relief are tied for third most in baseball. • Three Atlanta relievers have scoreless-inning streaks of at least 5.0 innings. (A.J. Minter - 10.2, Chris Martin - 8.0, Shane Greene - 5.0)