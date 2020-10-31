RELIEVERS:

The Braves bullpen used 20 different pitchers in a relief role this season, six fewer than last season...Atlanta relievers went 21-9 with a 3.50 ERA (106 ER/272.2 IP) and converted 13-of-19 save opportunities. • Atlanta relievers fanned 282 batters this season, the third most in baseball...Only the Red Sox (308) and Brewers (304) fanned more batters in relief.

The Braves were one of just four teams to win 20 games in relief, and their .700 winning percentage was fourth highest in baseball...Only the A’s (14-5, .737), Padres (19-8, .704) and Dodgers (26-11, .703) were better in relief. • Atlanta’s nine losses in relief were ninth fewest in the league, and it was the only team to win at least 20 games in relief and lose less than 10.

Atlanta relievers went 13-for-19 in save opportunities, and just three different pitchers recorded a save for Atlanta this season... A franchise record-tying 11 relievers saved a game for the Braves last year.

Mark Melancon logged 11 saves for the Braves, while Chris Martin and Bryse Wilson each tallied one...Wilson’s save came after 4.0 innings of relief in Atlanta’s 29-9 win on September 9 vs. Miami. • Melancon’s 11 saves tied for third most in the National League and seventh most in the majors.

Atlanta blew just six save chances on the season, tied for fourth fewest in the NL...Only Miami (4), Chicago (5) and St. Louis (5) blew fewer saves than Atlanta.

A.J. Minter, Grant Dayton and Tyler Matzek all rank in the top 10 among left-handed relievers in the National League (min. 20 IP) in ERA, FIP, WHIP and strikeouts. • Matzek led the league with 12 games of more than 1.0 inning pitched while Dayton was tied for second most with 11

Among pitchers with as many innings as Minter (21.2 IP), Matzek (1st), Minter (3rd) and starter Max Fried (5th) all ranked in the top five in FIP among lefties in the National League.

