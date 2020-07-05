BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Report: Braves to open in NYC against Mets

Bill Shanks

Well, the Braves finished the last regular season in New York at Citi Field, and they will start the shortened 2020 regular season there, as well.

The New York Post reported Saturday the Braves and Mets will play against each other to start the season on July 24. 

The baseball schedule is expected to be released on Monday.

The Braves won 11 of 19 games against the Mets last season, and in 2018 Atlanta was 13-6 against one of their biggest division rivals.

We can assume the Mets will have Jacob deGrom as their opening day starter. deGrom is 7-7 with a 1.97 ERA in 21 career starts against the Braves.

Mike Soroka is likely to get the opening day start for Atlanta. Soroka is 4-0 in five career starts against the Mets, with a 2.73 earned run average. He's allowed nine runs on 27 hits in 29,2 innings, with four walks and 22 strikeouts.

It's also been reported the Washington Nationals will start the season at home against the New York Yankees. We could get a Max Scherzer versus Gerrit Cole matchup in that one, which reportedly will be one of two games played on Thursday, July 23.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are reportedly the other game to start the season on that Thursday.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brian Snitker talks about Cole Hamels

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about left-handed starter Cole Hamels

Bill Shanks

King Felix Hernandez opts out of 2020 season

Those hoping to see Felix Hernandez in a Braves uniform may not get their wish this season, as he has opted out of the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman and three others test positive for COVID-19

The Atlanta Braves are now dealing with the COVID-19 virus as their star player Freddie Freeman and three others have tested positive

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker is prepared for possible positive tests

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about how he would deal with any illness on his team

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers believes the Braves players will follow baseball's protocols

Tyler Flowers talks with Bill Shanks about how he believes the Braves players will abide by the numerous rules

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels on stretching out to start the 2020 season

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels talks about his hopes for getting ready for opening day

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker talks about the schedule for Braves summer camp

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about how the Braves will workout for the next three weeks

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker feels comfortable getting back to work

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talked Friday about the safety precautions as his players get back to work

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers on what it will be like to play in an empty stadium

Bill Shanks talks with Tyler Flowers about what playing in an empty stadium will be like once the season begins

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels throws on the mound at Truist Park

Lefty starter Cole Hamels throws first side session of summer camp for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks