Well, the Braves finished the last regular season in New York at Citi Field, and they will start the shortened 2020 regular season there, as well.

The New York Post reported Saturday the Braves and Mets will play against each other to start the season on July 24.

The baseball schedule is expected to be released on Monday.

The Braves won 11 of 19 games against the Mets last season, and in 2018 Atlanta was 13-6 against one of their biggest division rivals.

We can assume the Mets will have Jacob deGrom as their opening day starter. deGrom is 7-7 with a 1.97 ERA in 21 career starts against the Braves.

Mike Soroka is likely to get the opening day start for Atlanta. Soroka is 4-0 in five career starts against the Mets, with a 2.73 earned run average. He's allowed nine runs on 27 hits in 29,2 innings, with four walks and 22 strikeouts.

It's also been reported the Washington Nationals will start the season at home against the New York Yankees. We could get a Max Scherzer versus Gerrit Cole matchup in that one, which reportedly will be one of two games played on Thursday, July 23.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are reportedly the other game to start the season on that Thursday.

