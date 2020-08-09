The Braves announced after Saturday's 5-0 loss that Huascar Ynoa will start game one of the double-header Sunday in Philadelphia.

Ynoa will make his first ever MLB start. He pitched in two games last season for the Braves in Atlanta and have up six earned runs on six hits in three innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Last season in the minor leagues, Ynoa pitched at three levels and had a 4-8 record with a 5.09 ERA in 26 games (17 starts). He allowed 107 hits in 97.1 innings, with 45 walks and 110 strikeouts.

Braves top starter Max Fried will go in game two of the double header. Fried is 2-0 in his first three starts of the season with an ERA of 2.04. He's allowed nine hits in 17.2 innings, with four runs allowed, five walks and 15 strikeouts.

If you go back to the final two months of last season, Fried has really turned the corner and become a solid MLB pitcher. Counting the 11 games (10 starts) Fried made in the final two months of the 2019 regular season, along with the three starts he's made this season, here are his stats:

8-2 - 3.27 ERA - 63 hits allowed in 74.1 innings - 27 earned runs - 18 walks and 80 strikeouts

