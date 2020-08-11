BravesCentral
Braves send Touki to the hill in NYC

Bill Shanks

Okay, Touki. You need to do it again!

Last Thursday, the Braves saw glimpses of why they have had such high promise and expectations for right-hander Touki Toussaint.

He allowed just three runs on four hits in 6.2 innings, with zero walks and nine strikeouts. It was his best performance in the Major Leagues, and it also gave the Braves a huge lift in the rotation.

Now, after Sean Newcomb struggled so badly Monday he was demoted, and not even knowing who will be the starter for Wednesday's game two in the Bronx, the Braves desperately need Toussaint to step up - again.

The Braves probably really don't know yet what will happen Wednesday. It might depend on whether they can get a long performance from Toussaint. If he struggles and the Braves have to go to the pen early for the second day in a row, they would be in huge trouble.

And now, they also have to replace Newcomb. Heck, they hadn't even really replaced Soroka yet, and as of right now they have three starting pitchers - Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Toussaint.

That's it. A three-man rotation. One of the kids - Bryse Wilson, Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson or Kyle Muller - must step up. And we know general manager Alex Anthopoulos is searching for help.

But until then, Touki, they need your help!

