Braves need to trade Ender Inciarte

Bill Shanks

It was only three seasons ago that Ender Inciarte hit .304 and had 201 hits. It was the best year of his six-year career, as he also won a Gold Glove and was a member of the All-Star game.

Since the 2017 season, Inciarte has hit just .260. He suffered through an injury-plagued 2019 season, appearing in only 65 games and hitting just .246.

And now, with two more years and an option year left on his contract, there may not be room for Inciarte on this Atlanta roster.

We know Ronald Acuna and Marcell Ozuna will fill two spots in the outfield. If Inciarte plays, he will play center, with Acuna moving to right, the position most believe Acuna will end up at for most of his career.

If Inciarte does not play, the Braves could use Nick Markakis or Adam Duvall in right field, with Acuna in center. Markakis, a left-handed hitter, batted .298 against right-handed pitchers last season compared to a .245 average against southpaws. Duvall, a right-handed hitter, batted .333 against left-handed pitchers last season compared to a .235 average against right-handed pitchers.

So, what will the Braves and manager Brian Snitker do? Well, one option is to trade Inciarte, but does he have any value considering he’s been injured last season, not productive the last two years and basically has no power?

Bill Shanks has more comments in the video above.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

