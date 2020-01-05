BravesCentral
Braves sign minor league free agent Pete Kozma

Bill Shanks

Baseball America reported in their regular minor league transactions section that the Braves have signed minor league free agent Pete Kozma, who has spent parts of seven seasons in the Major Leagues.

Kozma was in Triple-A last season with Detroit and hit .263 in 88 games. He had played 27 games with the Tigers in 2018 and hit .217.

The 31-year-old Kozma spent parts of five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals between 2011 and 2015. His only full season was in 2013 when he was the starting shortstop. Kozma hit just .217 with one home run and 35 RBI in 410 at bats.

Kozma also played in 11 games with the Yankees and 28 games with the Yankees in 2017. He’s played all four infield positions and the outfield in his career.

Most likely, Kozma will be brought to spring training as a non-roster player and could be scheduled to play in Triple-A Gwinnett.

Along with re-signing Charlie Culberson and Rafael Ortega to minor league contracts, the Braves are also bringing right-handed pitcher Elison Joseph to the organization, according to Baseball America.

