Braves sign three undrafted free agents

Bill Shanks

The Braves are signing non-drafted free agents.

Here is the list, according to Baseball America:

Landon Stephens – 2B/3B - Miami (Ohio) – 6-2, 210 – Originally from Hamilton, Ohio - RHH – Born March 15, 1998 – 22 years old

A senior in 2020, Stephens played in 15 games and hit .311 with three home runs and 18 RBI. He had a .391 OBP and a .574 SLG%. In 2019, Stephens played in 56 games and was First-Team All-MAC as he split time between second and third base. He hit .310 with nine home runs, 56 RBI and a .407 OBP.

Bryson Horne – First baseman – Columbus State in Columbus, Georgia – 6-3, 210 – Originally from Blountstown, Florida – LHH – Born March 6, 1999 – 21 years old

As a junior in 2020, Horne hit .425 with a .510 OBP in 21 games. He had six home runs and 13 RBI, with six doubles. Horne played two years at Georgia Highlands College in Rome, Ga. He hit .376 as a sophomore and .446 as a freshman.

Carter Linton – RHP – Tusculum University in Greenville, Tenn. – 5-11, 195 – Originally from Kingsport, Tenn. – Born June 14, 1998

Signed on his 22 birthday, Linton is the son of former MLB pitcher Doug Linton, who spent the 2002 season pitching for the Richmond Braves. For Tusculum in 2020, Linton made 11 appearances all in relief. He was 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and one save, 15 hits allowed in 13.1 innings, seven walks and 20 strikeouts. Linton was at Columbia State Community College in 2018 and East Tennessee State in 2019.

