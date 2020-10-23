Here are a few free agent starting pitchers the Braves might want to take a look at this winter:

Brett Anderson – LHP – Will be 33 near February – Made 31 starts for Oakland in 2019 and then signed a $5 million, one-year deal with Milwaukee. He made 10 starts with the Brewers and had a 4.21 ERA. He doesn’t strike out many, but his walk-rate is good.

Jake Arrieta – RHP – Will be 35 next March – Did not live up to his big contract with the Phillies. He made 9 starts and had a 5.08 ERA in 44.1 innings last season. Could be a one-year deal candidate

Trevor Bauer – RHP – Turns 30 in January - The prize of the free agent market. He’s been an innings-eater and is a pitching savant. Bauer grew up watching the Braves big-three Hall of Famers. Will he accept a one-year deal or is that just him blabbering?

Tyler Chatwood – RHP – Will be 31 in December – A fifth-starter who just averaged 12.5 million over three years from the charitable Cubs. Should be inexpensive since he’s got a careere 4.40 ERA and a 4.70 the last three years

Anthony DeSclafani – RHP – Turns 31 next April – was awful last season (7.22 ERA) in 9 games (7 starts) but he made 31 starts and had a 3.89 ERA in 2019 with the Reds.

Mike Fiers – RHP – Turns 36 next June – Veterans who had a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts with Oakland – He’s been an innings-eater so he has value as a end-of-rotation starting pitcher

Cole Hamels – LHP – Turns 37 in December – He should come back to the Braves for $1 million dollars. Not kidding.

Rich Hill – LHP – Turns 41 in March – Made just $3 million last season and made 8 starts. Could be a low-salaried veteran for the end of the rotation. If he can stay healthy, he can pitch with that curveball

Corey Kluber – RHP - Turns 35 in April – Made only one start with the Rangers and lasted one inning. He had a tear in a major muscle in his throwing shoulder, so will he be or can he be healthy?

Jon Lester – LHP - Turns 37 in January – Lives southwest of Atlanta – Has an ERA of 4.64 ERA in his last 43 starts since the start of 2019 – He can still pitch and would be a great veteran and he might want to pitch close to home

Mike Minor – LHP - Turns 33 in December – After a good 2019 (3.59 ERA in 32 starts), Minor struggled between Texas and Oakland in 12 games (11 starts) in 2020 with a 5.56 ERA. He might want to come back, but at what price?

Charlie Morton – RHP - Turns 37 in Three weeks – The Rays might pick up his option, but if not, Charlie might want to return home to finish where he started. He would be the perfect vet for the Atlanta rotation. Braves had interest before he signed with Tampa Bay

Ivan Nova - RHP – Will be 34 in January – makes starts so he should be a cheap pickup for someone looking to fill out the rotation, but he’s had a 4.50 ERA in the last four seasons

