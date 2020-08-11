Sean Newcomb asked to be back in the rotation. After giving up eight runs in 1.1 innings Monday night, he might have had his final chance.

The Braves will be looking for yet another starting pitcher. This also means that with Newcomb out, the Braves have lost an entire rotation since the start of summer camp.

Mike Soroka - Injured last Monday, out for the season

Cole Hamels - Still injured, timetable unknown

Felix Hernandez - Opted out, at home

Mike Foltynewicz - Struggled & demoted after one game

Sean Newcomb - Struggled & demoted after four games

The Braves already need a starter for Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium. Kyle Wright will pitch on Friday to start the series in Miami instead of pitching on three-days rest.

Bryse Wilson was brought up Tuesday morning. We'll see if he starts Wednesday's game versus the Yankees or is available tonight, which could allow Josh Tomlin or Tyler Matzek start another bullpen game Wednesday.

Atlanta's rotation right now includes Max Fried, Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright. They haven't even really replaced Soroka yet, and now they must replace Newcomb.

GM Alex Anthopoulos will find someone. But we still have to see what these kids, primarily Toussaint and Wright, can do. Either way, help is needed, since Max Fried can't pitch every game for this Atlanta team.

