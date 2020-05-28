BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves Talk - May 28 - Remembering Biff

Bill Shanks

Former Atlanta Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba has died at the age of 66. 

Pocoroba was a fan favorite because of his name and his baseball cards also drew attention. Many who grew up in that era had some of Pocoroba’s cards. As a matter of fact, the first ever baseball card I ever got was Pocoroba’s 1978 Topps card.

Pocoroba spent parts of 10 seasons with the Braves, from 1975 through 1984. He was originally drafted out of Canoga Park High School in California in the 17 round of the 1971 amateur draft by the Braves.

Blessed with one of the best names in Braves and baseball history, Pocoroba made is MLB debut on April 25, 1975 at the age of 21. Pocoroba hit .255 in his rookie season, with one home runs and 22 RBI.

Two years later, Pocoroba became the main catcher for the Braves. He hit .290 with a .394 on base percentage, eight home runs and 44 RBI. The next season, Pocoroba started off as the main catcher for the Braves and made the All-Star team, but then he got hurt in early August and missed the rest of the season.

Pocoroba’s shoulder injury was severe, and he never got his starting job back. He played in only 28 games in 1979 and then only had 96 plate appearances in 1980. In 1981, the Braves actually had Pocoroba start 20 games at third base when Bob Horner was injured.

After his injury in 1978, Pocoroba caught in only 96 games from 1979 through 1984. The Braves released him in April 1984 when they traded for Alex Trevino.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLBPA chief Tony Clark needs to help get the sport back on the field

Bill Shanks writes about the emotional roller-coaster that is keeping up with the daily MLB negotiations, so maybe we just shouldn't do it

Bill Shanks

Reaction to the death of Biff Pocoroba

Former Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba died Sunday at the age of 66

Bill Shanks

Former Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba has died at 66

Biff Pocoroba, who played with the Braves from 1975 through 1984, has died at the age of 66

Bill Shanks

by

COLONEL77

Wonder how good Mike Soroka would be on Memorial Day

Bill Shanks can only wonder what the Braves would be doing at Memorial Day

Bill Shanks

The Braves should not even think about not paying their employees

Bill Shanks belives the Braves have too much money to even think about not paying their employees

Bill Shanks

Do you wonder what the Braves record would be right now?

Bill Shanks talks about what the Braves record might be if baseball was being played

Bill Shanks

Bobby Cox was the epitome of a player's manager

Bill Shanks shares a story about how Bobby Cox was always showing his players he was on their side.

Bill Shanks

Bobby Cox changed the Atlanta Braves forever as the general manager

Bobby Cox is in the Hall of Fame for what he did as a manager, but his contributions in Atlanta's front office in the late-1980s should be appreciated

Bill Shanks

J.J. Cooper Interview Part Two

Bill Shanks talks with J.J. Cooper in part two of the interview

Bill Shanks

J.J. Cooper Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks interviews Baseball America Executive Editor J.J. Cooper about the obstacles facing having any sort of season for the minor leagues

Bill Shanks