BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves Talk - Baseball has momentum to start a season

Bill Shanks

We are nine days away from the Braves starting their season. The momentum seems to be pushing the entire sport toward opening day, battling daily with the virus that will not go away - at least not yet.

Bill Shanks has thoughts on simply keeping our fingers crossed to get to the start of a season.

Meanwhile, here are more stats from the Grapefruit League in March.

Sean Newcomb’s return to the rotation went very well. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 9.0 innings, with two walks and 11 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.00.

Kyle Wright’s ERA was 2.03 in his four games pitched, two starts. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Touki Toussaint was really good in three games, giving up two earned runs on two hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.08.

Mike Soroka had a 3.12 ERA in three games, with three runs allowed on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Max Fried posted a 3.52 ERA by allowing three earned runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings in his three games, with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed four earned runs on six hits in 7.0 innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts for an ERA of 5.14.

Bryse Wilson struggled, giving up five earned runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. His ERA was 8.44.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Shanks likes the potential Yasiel Puig addition for the Braves

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves possibly adding Yasiel Puig to the lineup

Bill Shanks

Max Fried talks about his Tuesday night appearance

Max Fried talks about his performance in Tuesday's scrimmage

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka named Atlanta's opening day starter

With Julio Teheran now in Los Angeles, the Braves will turn to Mike Soroka as the opening day starting pitcher against the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka looked great Monday night and is ready to lead the rotation

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves rotation ten days before the start of the season

Bill Shanks

Braves scrimmage with no fans was not appointment television

Bill Shanks has thoughts on watching a baseball scrimmage

Bill Shanks

Braves to add outfielder Yasiel Puig for 2020 season

The Braves lost Nick Markakis when he opted out due to the virus concerns but now add another outfielder in Yasiel Puig

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker Interview - Part Two

Bill Shanks talks with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker about the upcoming 2020 Braves season

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker talks about Freddie Freeman and the Braves

Former Braves hitting coach and current assistant Greg Walker gives his thoughts on the possibility of the team not having Freddie Freeman in the lineup

Bill Shanks

The Braves lineup will have a lot of hitters from the right side in 2020

Bill Shanks with thoughts on the Braves lineup options - many of whom bat right-handed

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka pitches well in another appearance to prep for the season

Mike Soroka had another outing Monday to prepare for his season-opening game next Friday in New York

Bill Shanks