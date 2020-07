We are nine days away from the Braves starting their season. The momentum seems to be pushing the entire sport toward opening day, battling daily with the virus that will not go away - at least not yet.

Bill Shanks has thoughts on simply keeping our fingers crossed to get to the start of a season.

Meanwhile, here are more stats from the Grapefruit League in March.

Sean Newcomb’s return to the rotation went very well. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 9.0 innings, with two walks and 11 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.00.

Kyle Wright’s ERA was 2.03 in his four games pitched, two starts. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Touki Toussaint was really good in three games, giving up two earned runs on two hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.08.

Mike Soroka had a 3.12 ERA in three games, with three runs allowed on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Max Fried posted a 3.52 ERA by allowing three earned runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings in his three games, with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed four earned runs on six hits in 7.0 innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts for an ERA of 5.14.

Bryse Wilson struggled, giving up five earned runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. His ERA was 8.44.

