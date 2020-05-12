Mark Healey has been covering baseball in New York for decades. He is a frequent guest on our radio show to talk about the New York Mets.

Mark has written a book. Gotham Baseball: New York's All-Time Team.

https://www.amazon.com/Gotham-Baseball-Yorks-All-Time-Sports/dp/1467141631

The proposed setup has the National League East teams playing each other 12 times in the modified schedule. So, the Braves would have to again deal with the Mets.

New York got bad news when it was learned Noah Syndergaard will miss the season with Tommy John surgery. What will that mean for the Mets' rotation?

Syndergaard was 10-8 last season with a 4.28 earned run average in 32 starts.

The Mets signed Rick Porcello, a former American League Cy Young award winner with the Red Sox, and former Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha to join the rotation.

Edwin Diaz must be better for the Mets in the bullpen. He'll be joined this year by Dellin Betances, who spent many years in the Yankees bullpen but must prove he can stay healthy.

Like all National League teams, the Mets have to worry about who will be their designated hitter for the upcoming season.

Robinson Cano, who had at bats as a DH for both the Yankees and Mariners during his time in the American League, is a candidate. Also, Yoenis Cespedes could get time in that role, as well.

Listen to the entire interview here: http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-mark-healy-interview-5-12-20/

