BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves Talk - How tough will the Mets be in 2020?

Bill Shanks

Mark Healey has been covering baseball in New York for decades. He is a frequent guest on our radio show to talk about the New York Mets.

Mark has written a book. Gotham Baseball: New York's All-Time Team.

https://www.amazon.com/Gotham-Baseball-Yorks-All-Time-Sports/dp/1467141631

The proposed setup has the National League East teams playing each other 12 times in the modified schedule. So, the Braves would have to again deal with the Mets.

New York got bad news when it was learned Noah Syndergaard will miss the season with Tommy John surgery. What will that mean for the Mets' rotation? 

Syndergaard was 10-8 last season with a 4.28 earned run average in 32 starts. 

The Mets signed Rick Porcello, a former American League Cy Young award winner with the Red Sox, and former Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha to join the rotation.

Edwin Diaz must be better for the Mets in the bullpen. He'll be joined this year by Dellin Betances, who spent many years in the Yankees bullpen but must prove he can stay healthy.

Like all National League teams, the Mets have to worry about who will be their designated hitter for the upcoming season. 

Robinson Cano, who had at bats as a DH for both the Yankees and Mariners during his time in the American League, is a candidate. Also, Yoenis Cespedes could get time in that role, as well.

Listen to the entire interview here: http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-mark-healy-interview-5-12-20/

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Owners and players have three weeks to work this out

Bill Shanks talks about how both sides should show give and take to get the players back on the field

Bill Shanks

Braves may not have Cole Hamels to start shortened season

Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels may need more time to prepare shoulder for shortened season

Bill Shanks

Baseball should aim for a July 4 start to the 2020 season

The country needs a special day on Independence Day and having baseball's opening day would make it one to remember

Bill Shanks

Braves will have a challenge in proposed new 2020 format

The Atlanta Braves will have to play their normal enemies in the NL East and face the tough AL East teams under the potential format for 2020.

Bill Shanks

What if Dale Murphy had been on the 1991 Atlanta Braves?

What if Dale Murphy had not been traded in August 1990?

Bill Shanks

We all miss the little things about a baseball season

Bill Shanks has thoughts on what he misses most about the baseball season being on pause

Bill Shanks

MLB to have a five-round amateur draft in June

The last thing the Braves needed was to add fewer prospects into the farm system, especially with several top prospects expected to graduatesoon.

Bill Shanks

Francisco Lindor would look great in a Braves uniform

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves could be a perfect fit if the Indians decide to trade Francisco Lindor.

Bill Shanks

Nick Markakis is one of Atlanta's designated hitter candidates

Bill Shanks talks about how Marcell Ozuna and Nick Markakis could be the two leading candidates for the designated hitter

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson may be very important to the Braves in a truncated season

Bill Shanks has thoughts about how prospects could be very important in a truncated season

Bill Shanks