BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves Talk - Best bullpen in the game?

Bill Shanks

ATLANTA BRAVES
Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 4.18 – 11 in MLB and 5 in the NL
Gone from last season: Josh Tomlin (50 relief appearances), Jerry Blevins (45), Anthony Swarzak (44)
Returning Relievers: Luke Jackson (70), Jacob Webb (36), AJ Minter (36), Chad Sobotka (32), Shane Greene (27), Touki Toussaint (23), Mark Melancon (23), Chris Martin (20), Grant Dayton (14), Darren O’Day (8), Jeremy Walker (6), Huascar Ynoa (2)
2019 Saves: Jackson (18), Melancon (11), Minter (5), Webb (2), Greene (1)
New Relievers: Will Smith (63 games – 34 saves for San Francisco)
Other Candidates: Patrick Weigel, Phil Pfeifer, Tucker Davidson
NOTES: The Braves added Martin, Greene and Melancon near the trade deadline and then Smith to start the offseason. This is the best the bullpen has looked going into a season on paper since 2012 when they still had Craig Kimbrel, Eric O’Flaherty and Jonny Venters. There’s little doubt this will be the best bullpen in the National League East and possibly all of baseball.
AGES on Opening Day: O’Day (37), Melancon (35), Martin (33), Dayton (32), Greene (31), Smith (30), Jackson (28), Sobotka (26), Webb (26), Minter (26), Weigel (25), Walker (24), Davidson (24), Ynoa (21)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Atlanta's rotation top what happens in Washington and New York?

We know the Washington Nationals and New York Mets have great rotations on paper, but with Cole Hamels now in Atlanta, what can happen with the Braves in 2020?

Bill Shanks

Could the Braves have the best bullpen in baseball this season?

The Braves brought in Will Smith, the best reliever on the free agent market, while the other NL East teams did little to change their bullpens over the offseason.

Bill Shanks

Can the Braves' rotation be as good as the Nationals or Mets' starters?

The Atlanta Braves lost Julio Teheran and Dallas Keuchel and gained Cole Hamels, but can the rotation be better in 2020?

Bill Shanks

David Price certainly would have looked good in a Braves uniform

The Dodgers got David Price on Tuesday night, while the Braves could only bring in Yonder Alonso.

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker close to starting his fourth full season as Atlanta's manager

Football season is over so it's now time to focus on baseball

Bill Shanks

Should the Braves trade for Kris Bryant of the Cubs or go with internal options?

Bill Shanks talks about the new opportunity the Braves have to get a veteran third baseman.

Bill Shanks

Former Mariners pitching coach Paul Davis joins Atlanta's organization as pitching coordinator.

New farm director Ben Sestanovich will have several new staff members to work with on the Braves' farm system.

Bill Shanks

Kris Bryant could be traded soon, but will the Braves have interest?

It's time to keep an eye on what happens with Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, as we now know he has two more years under control.

Bill Shanks

by

ScottKennedy

Ben Ingram talks with Bill Shanks about the big Braves questions before spring training

Bill Shanks talks with Ben Ingram about the Br

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Will the Braves really spend more money?

Bill Shanks talks about what the Braves could do if they really have more money to spend

Bill Shanks