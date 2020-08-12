• The Braves dropped their second straight game, falling to 11-8 on the season…are now 2-3 on their six-game road trip.

• Braves are 4-5 in their last nine games (since 8/3) after starting the season 7-3.

• Braves fell to 13-22 all-time vs. the Yankees…are 11-10 in the Bronx and 3-4 at the current Yankee Stadium (went 8-6 at the original Yankee Stadium).

• Braves are now 4-4 in Interleague play this season.

• RHP Touki Toussaint (4.0IP, 4H, 6R/5ER, 1BB, 3K, 1HR, 1HP) made his third start of the season (fourth appearance) and took the loss…allowed 6R for the second time this season (also 6R on 7/27 at Tampa Bay). • Marked his first career appearance vs. the Yankees. • Is now 1-2 with a 10.98 ERA (19.2IP, 24ER) in six career Interleague appearances (four starts)…three of his four appearances this season have come vs. AL East opponents.

• Atlanta batters recorded just 1H in their first 18AB (until one out in the sixth). • Have hit 8HR in their last 4G and 18HR in their last 11G.

• RF Marcell Ozuna (2-for-5, 1R, 1 double, 1HR, 3RBI) hit a three-run HR in sixth inning…owns a career .306 BA in Interleague play. • Has 5RBI in his last three games after recording 2RBI in his previous 11G (7/29-8/9-G1).

• DH Travis d’Arnaud (1-for-5, 1R) has hit safely in eight of his 9G this season, batting .371 (13-for-35) with 5R, 4 doubles, 2HR, 10RBI, 1BB and 1SB).

• C Tyler Flowers (2-for-3, 1 double, 1RBI, 1BB) hit an RBI double in the eighth inning…has reached base in all six games this season, reaching in 12-of22 plate appearances (6H, 5BB, 1HP; .545 OBP).

The big thing to watch Wednesday will be Ronald Acuna's exam on his wrist. Will Acuna's wrist be enough of a problem for him to land on the injured list with his buddy Ozzie Albies? We'll find out Wednesday.

Huascar Ynoa will pitch Wednesday for the Braves. He started Sunday's game one of the double-header in Philadelphia and allowed one run on one hit in 2.1 innings, with a walk and a strikeout. The Braves would not mind that performance again Wednesday night.

The Braves starting pitchers have gone 4.0 or fewer innings in nine of the 19 games played so far. That will likely be 10 of 20 after the Ynoa start Wednesday.

First pitch is 7:05 pm. We'll have coverage on The Bill Shanks Show starting at 3:00 pm ET on Middle Georgia's ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com.