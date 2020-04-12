The Braves gave their employees a reason to take a deep breath Friday. In an email, the organization said it will “not make any changes to pay or work status for current full-time and part-time employees through May 31.”

This is the first MLB organization known to have made that commitment beyond the end of April.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel first reported the news on Twitter Saturday.

Here is that email received by Braves employees Friday:

Email sent to Braves employees on April 10, 2020

On March 17, each MLB club committed $1 million toward lost wages of gameday and event personnel.

The Braves had also said at that time they were creating a special disaster fund through the Atlanta Braves foundation to “help gameday workers and certain other affected members of our baseball community with special financial needs that may come up before Braves baseball begins, and will position the club to support our baseball family and our communities in the coming weeks and months.”

The team also committed to provide certain relief assistance for workers at each of the Braves minor league teams the organization owns. The Braves also paid staff at CoolToday Park in North Port for the canceled spring training games.

MLB is currently considering several options to start the 2020 baseball season. One scenario could include playing games back in Florida at the spring training sites, which could knock out income for people in Atlanta who regularly work games at Truist Park unless the Braves make additional allowances for them.