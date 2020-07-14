BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves to sign Yasiel Puig

Bill Shanks

The Braves have another right-handed bat on the way as reports surfaced Tuesday the team will sign free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig to a contract for the 2020 season.

Puig was perhaps the biggest named player still on the market in free agency. With Nick Markakis opting to not play this season, the Braves needed another bat for the lineup.

Last year, Puig started the season with Cincinnati and hit .252 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI in 373 at bats. He was then traded to Cleveland and hit .297 with a .377 OBP, two home runs and 23 RBI in 182 at bats. Overall, that was a .267 batting average, a .327 OBP, 30 doubles, 24 home runs, 84 RBI and 19 stolen bases.

Puig had spent the previous six seasons with the Dodgers after signing out of Cuba in 2013. In 2018, Puig hit .267 with a .327 OBP (identical numbers from his 2019 season), with 23 home runs and 63 RBI.

He’s mainly played right field in his career, with a few games in center. Puig could see time as the Braves designated hitter, a role many believed would be filled by Marcell Ozuna.

The Braves could have a lot of right-handed hitters in the lineup, with Puig, Ozuna, Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud.

One would have to hope this is not a sign the Braves feel worried about Freddie Freeman not getting back anytime soon. Freeman is out with the COVID-19 virus and must have two straight negative tests in a 24-hour period to resume workouts. It’s unlikely he will be ready to start the season next Friday in New York.

