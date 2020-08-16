With the uncertainty continuing in the Atlanta rotation, the Braves will turn to left-hander Robbie Erlin to start game three of the series with the Marlins in Miami on Sunday.

Erlin made his Braves debut Monday in relief of starting pitcher Sean Newcomb. Erlin allowed four runs on four hits in 2.2 innings, with no walks and five strikeouts.

He had pitched in two games for Pittsburgh before the Braves selected him off waivers. Erlin allowed two runs on five hits in 3.1 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Erlin spent parts of six seasons with the Padres from 2013 through 2019, making 38 starts out of the 106 games pitched.

As a starter, Erlin is 11-19 with an ERA of 4.98. He has allowed 220 hits in 198.2 innings, with 44 walks and 151 strikeouts.

The Braves are desperate for someone to step up in a starting role. The pitchers not named Max Fried who have started have the following stats:

0-8, 7.36 - 68 hits allowed in 63.2 innings, 54 runs allowed, 52 earned runs, 41 walks and 51 strikeouts

Top prospects Ian Anderson and Kyle Muller pitched Saturday in a scrimmage at Truist Park. The Braves will likely have Touki Toussaint start Monday's series opener against the Washington Nationals. They really need another starter for Tuesday, and that's where we could see the Braves insert a top prospect for that start.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.